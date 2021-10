There's no arguing that this week belongs to Jeffrey Wright. Not only did the actor return to the Bond franchise as Felix Leiter for the first time since Quantum of Solace was released in 2009, but he also starred in the epic season finale of Marvel's What If...? animated series as The Watcher. Marvel fans are eager to see Wright return as the character in the upcoming second season, but what about in a live-action capacity? Recently, What If...? head writer A.C. Bradley and director Bryan Andrews spoke with Variety about the series and addressed the possibility of Wright playing his role in live-action.

TV SERIES ・ 4 DAYS AGO