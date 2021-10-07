CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

‘My mum lost £30,000 to fraudsters exploiting this bank loophole’

By Howard Mustoe
Telegraph
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA fraud victim’s son claims to have found a hole in Britain’s payments system which could have cost fraud victims millions of pounds. When Tony Sinclair’s* mother was tricked into sending £30,000 to a fraudster’s bank account, she used the CHAPS payment system, a common method for transferring large sums. Today, names and accounts are routinely checked but at the time the fraud was perpetrated they were not.

www.telegraph.co.uk

Comments / 0

Related
wardsauto.com

Multi-Tiered Approach Fights Fraudsters

Fraud. It’s a term that is often identified by the abuse types or tactics used by perpetrators – account takeover, payment fraud, malicious content, synthetic ID. This terminology has contributed to the belief that fraud activity is siloed. However, fraudsters don’t rely on single activities or single types of abuse....
CELL PHONES
American Banker

Why a Maine bank sometimes lets the fraudsters win

Every decision a bank makes about a potentially fraudulent transaction affects a customer, whether it's a real scam or a false positive. Because of this, Bangor Savings Bank, which is based in Bangor, Maine, and has just over $6 billion of assets, is willing to let a little fraud through in the moment if it means it can devote more resources to customer care.
MAINE STATE
Telegraph

Beauty sector could see 25 percent redundancies following furlough cut off, industry warns

One of the beauty industry’s leading groups has warned that up to a quarter of staff are likely to be made redundant following the end of the furlough scheme. In a survey of its 10,000 members, The British Association of Beauty Therapy and Cosmetology (BABTAC) found that 20 percent of beauty business owners would have to incur some staff redundancies, and 24 percent are considering further reducing staff hours. Of these, business owners estimated that a quarter of their staff would need to be made redundant at the end of the furlough scheme.
SMALL BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uk#Chaps#Nationwide#The The Bank Of England
The Next Web

Banks can compete with big tech by exploiting the ‘trust’ gap

In recent years, big tech companies have been pivoting into different industries. By applying their knowledge of emerging tech, they’ve been able to disrupt and overtake established players in the market. And with the emergence of open banking, they’ve now turned their sights on the finance industry. Google Pay will...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
HSBC
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
U.K.
Telegraph

Developer forced into about-face after building houses the wrong way round

A housing developer has been ordered to modify homes after they were built backwards. Builders at Persimmon Homes, one of the UK’s biggest developers, made the blunder while constructing 262 properties at a new housing estate in Colchester, Essex. It has now emerged that the workmen built an entire block...
ECONOMY
Telegraph

Dough! Baker’s best biscuits banned over ‘illegal sprinkles’

A baker has been banned from using a specific type of sprinkles on his cookies and cakes after Trading Standards said they were illegal. The founder of an independent bakery in Leeds said his company was dealt a "devastating blow" after he was forced to stop producing his best-selling cookies due to the ban.
WORLD
pncguam.com

October 27 is last day for filing weekly online unemployment claims; GDOL batches $1.35M

Guam Department of Labor director David Dell’Isola reiterated Wednesday that they will be turning off the weekly online unemployment claim filing on October 27. “The online weekly claim filing will be turned off. So anybody with any outstanding claims, file them before Oct. 27. That way, even if you have an issue, we can still address it,” Dell’Isola said in an interview with NewsTalk K57’s Patti Arroyo.
ECONOMY
Telegraph

The best places in the UK to buy a holiday home for under £250,000

For anyone looking to invest their money, the property market is always a tantalising option - but if it's a holiday home or holiday let that you are after, where do you begin your search?. Well, to get the ball rolling, using data from estate agency Savills, we have found...
ECONOMY
Telegraph

What is the triple lock on state pensions and how does it affect me?

The pensions “triple lock” has long been championed by the Conservatives but Boris Johnson has suspended the mechanism after it became unaffordable due to economic distortions created by the pandemic. The mechanism has been critical for pensioners to make sure their pension income can keep up with that of the...
BUSINESS
Telegraph

KPMG accused of 'untruthful' defence in Silentnight probe

KPMG has been accused of giving a “fundamentally untruthful” defence during a tribunal hearing over its role in the sale of mattress company Silentnight to a US private equity firm. The disciplinary tribunal found that KPMG and David Costley-Wood, the senior partner who led the firm’s work on Silentnight, had...
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy