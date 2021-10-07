‘My mum lost £30,000 to fraudsters exploiting this bank loophole’
A fraud victim’s son claims to have found a hole in Britain’s payments system which could have cost fraud victims millions of pounds. When Tony Sinclair’s* mother was tricked into sending £30,000 to a fraudster’s bank account, she used the CHAPS payment system, a common method for transferring large sums. Today, names and accounts are routinely checked but at the time the fraud was perpetrated they were not.www.telegraph.co.uk
