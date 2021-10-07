‘My mum lost £30,000 to fraudsters exploiting this bank loophole’

One of the beauty industry’s leading groups has warned that up to a quarter of staff are likely to be made redundant following the end of the furlough scheme. In a survey of its 10,000 members, The British Association of Beauty Therapy and Cosmetology (BABTAC) found that 20 percent of beauty business owners would have to incur some staff redundancies, and 24 percent are considering further reducing staff hours. Of these, business owners estimated that a quarter of their staff would need to be made redundant at the end of the furlough scheme.

