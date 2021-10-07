CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayette County, WV

Department of Environmental Protection

Andover Townsman
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNotice is hereby given that RESILIENT MINING LLC, 799 HIGHWAY 3459, HARLAN, KY 40831 has submitted an application to the. (DEP) Division of Mining and Reclamation (DMR) located at 1159 Nick Rahall Greenway, Fayetteville, WV, 25840 for Article 3 permit for the surface disturbance of approximately 147.81 acres in order to surface, highwall mine, and auger in the 2 Gas --- Kanawha; Eagle---Kanawha; Eagle - Ltl--Kanawha; Eagle A---Kanawha; Peerless --Kanawha; Powellton---Kanawha; Campbell Crk - Lwr ---Kanawha seam of coal. The proposed operation is discharging into unnamed tributaries of/and Glenco Hollow of Loop Creek of the Kanawha River of Kanawha River and is located 1.3 miles, northeast of Kincaid in Vally District of Fayette County, Longitude 81 14 52 Latitude 38 2 23.

