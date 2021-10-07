CYRN Stock: Why It Substantially Increased Today
The stock price of Cyren Ltd (NASDAQ: CYRN) increased by over 45% pre-market today. This is why it happened. The stock price of Cyren Ltd (NASDAQ: CYRN) – a provider of email security and threat intelligence solutions – increased by over 45% pre-market. Investors are responding positively to Cyren announcing that the company received written notification from the Listing Qualification Department of The NASDAQ Capital Market granting the company’s request for a 180-day extension to regain compliance with Nasdaq’s minimum bid price requirement under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(a)(2). Now the company has until April 4, 2022 to meet the requirement.pulse2.com
