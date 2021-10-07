Judy Greer hopes for Ant-Man return

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is currently in production, and it will see Paul Rudd and Evangeline Lilly returning to play the titular roles. The movie is not set to be released until 2023, but there's plenty to look forward to from the franchise in the meantime. This year alone saw more MCU projects than ever before with the release of two features films (Black Widow, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings) and two more on the way (Eternals, Spider-Man: No Way Home) as well as three live-action Disney+ shows (WandaVision, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Loki) and one animated show (What If...?). The project that got some of the most praise this year was WandaVision, which was nominated for 23 Emmys. Lilly, who plays Wasp/Hope Van Dyne in the MCU, recently spoke with Collider about her love for WandaVision as well as Loki.

