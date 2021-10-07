CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Field of Dreams ownership wants to add more baseball fields

KCRG.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUniversity of Iowa Researcher shares findings on bullying towards people who wear masks vs. those who don’t. Some schools in Iowa are trying to teach students to respect someone else's choice to wear a mask or not. It comes as part of National Bullying Prevention Month. Updated: 2 hours ago.

www.kcrg.com

Smithonian

Baseball Uniforms Honor Latino Heritage on the Field

Puerto Rican baseball legend Roberto Clemente once declared, “When I put on my uniform, I feel I am the proudest man on earth.” Uniforms are one of the most visually impactful indications of team identity. For players and fans alike, they represent participation in something bigger than themselves. And for some teams, uniforms offer a chance to proudly proclaim their cultural heritage and represent their community. Before Jackie Robinson broke the color line in 1947, much of Latino baseball history happened outside of Major League Baseball (MLB). Denied participation in professional baseball, Latinas and Latinos created their own teams, and their jerseys represented not only team unity, but also community identity and cultural pride.
MLB
Radio Iowa

Field of Dreams site near Dyersville sold

Iowa’s most famous baseball field is getting a new owner. A group lead by Baseball Hall of Famer Frank Thomas announced today it has purchased a controlling interest in the Field of Dreams Movie Site near Dyersville. That group has also purchased the field built near the movie site where the first Major League Baseball game played in Iowa took place in August.
MLB
Hastings Tribune

Briar Cliff baseball to play at Field of Dreams next September

SIOUX CITY — If you build it, Briar Cliff will come. On Friday afternoon, the Briar Cliff University baseball team announced that it will be the first college squad to play a game at the Field of Dreams in Dyersville, Iowa. The Chargers will play Luther College at the site...
MLB
Iowa State
kniakrls.com

Knoxville Schools Offering Sponsorship Opportunities for Baseball Field

The Knoxville School District is accepting sponsorship bids for the high school baseball field. Sponsors can get two highly visible logos at the baseball complex, and with a large-scale logo placed on the scoreboard. There’s also a secondary option of a logo placed on the scoreboard only. Bids should be...
KNOXVILLE, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Luther to play first College baseball game at Field of Dreams

DYERSVILLE, Iowa — After the success of the first Major League Game played at the Field of Dreams Movie Site, other official games are coming to the iconic Iowa landmark. Luther College announced it will play the first collegiate baseball game at the site on September 16, 2022. Luther will host Briar Cliff University.
DYERSVILLE, IA
northwestgeorgianews.com

Calhoun City Schools names baseball field after Coach Chip Henderson

On Friday, Oct. 1, during the Homecoming pregame show, the Calhoun Board of Education, Superintendent Dr. Michele Taylor, Athletic Director Dr. Brock Holley and Principal Casey Parker recognized Chip Henderson, a 1986 Calhoun High School graduate, teacher and coach, on an outstanding career as head baseball coach for Calhoun High School by naming the CHS baseball field, "Chip Henderson Field”.
HIGH SCHOOL
knopnews2.com

Nebraska Baseball: Times set for Red-White series at Hawks Field

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -The Nebraska baseball team’s annual Red-White Series will be played Oct. 11-13, with first pitch set for 3:30 p.m. each day at Hawks Field at Haymarket Park. Each of the three scrimmages is scheduled for seven innings. The games are open to the public, and admission is...
NEBRASKA STATE
Chuck Grassley
Winchester Star

SU official: Bridgeforth Field to become full-blown baseball stadium

WINCHESTER — Shenandoah University (SU) is ramping up its renovations of Bridgeforth Field with a plan to convert the baseball diamond into a full-blown baseball stadium. Mitch Moore, senior vice president at SU, told the Winchester Parks and Recreation Advisory Board on Monday night the stadium would include the baseball field, press box, bleachers and more — "the whole kit and caboodle."
WINCHESTER, VA
Ukiah Daily Journal

Ukiah baseball team sets sights on ‘Field of Dreams’ tournament in Iowa

The team was started by two dads with a simple goal: to get their kids outside and playing with others again after the most isolating months of the Covid-19 pandemic. “Once (Mendocino County) allowed kids to play sports in pods, Scott Marsh and I wanted to start a baseball team, because we both have sons about the same age,” said John Corippo, who helps coach the team they called “U-Town,” a nickname for Ukiah.
UKIAH, CA
x1071.com

Field of Dreams Raises $215K For Dubuque Cancer Center

Memorabilia from the Field of Dreams Major League Baseball game this summer will benefit a cancer center in northeast Iowa. MercyOne announced Thursday that the memorabilia raised $215-thousand dollars at auction for its Dubuque Cancer Center. The items included batting helmets and jerseys worn by the Yankees and White Sox. An Aaron Judge New York jersey raised more than $33-thousand dollars. Mercy-One says the money raised will support the cancer center endowment fund and will provide ongoing support to many in the community who have been diagnosed with cancer.
DUBUQUE, IA
InsideHook

MLB Hall-of-Famer Frank Thomas Takes Ownership of Field of Dreams Site

It’s built — and now it has a new owner. The site where Major League Baseball played its highly rated, widely beloved and substantially profitable Field of Dreams game has been sold to a company headed up by MLB Hall-of-Famer Frank Thomas. Per an announcement made on Thursday, 53-year-old Thomas...
MLB
KTEN.com

Silo Baseball Adds More Hardware to their Name

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KTEN) - Legendary coach Billy Jack Bowen and the Silo Rebels win the Class A Championship. The Rebels matched up against their only loss of the season vs Oktaha. Silo defeats the tigers on a walk off 2-1.
SILO, OK
News Channel 25

College Station investing millions to build new baseball fields

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — College Station Parks & Recreation have a 10-year master plan to improve local parks and boost tourism. The activities at Central Park are endless, but for Holly Martinez, there’s just one that keeps her coming back. “Fish, I love to fish, and all my kids love...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Baseball
Sports
WCIA

Springfield Park District to cut ribbon at rededicated baseball field

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) – The Springfield Park District will hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Saturday for the improved and renamed Joe Ramirez Field at Iles Park. A $1.2 million redevelopment project brought improvements to the Iles Park baseball field as well as a new playground, skate park, walking paths and parking lot to the park.
SPRINGFIELD, IL

Comments / 0

