Hicksville, OH

Daniel Homer Smith, 73

 6 days ago

Daniel Homer Smith, 73, of Hicksville, Ohio, passed away Tuesday, October 5, 2021, in his home with his family by his side. Daniel was born March 12, 1948, in Cecil, Ohio, son of the late Henry H. and Angeline M. (Juranek) Smith. He graduated from Hicksville High School, and then enlisted in the United States Army, serving from 1967 – 1969. Daniel married Freida M. Brockelbank on February 20, 1971, in St. Michael Catholic Church, Hicksville, and she survives. Daniel worked as a truck driver for U.S. Foods for 32 years, retiring in 1998. Daniel also farmed his entire life and was a fan of John Deere equipment. Daniel was a member of St. Michael Catholic Church, Hicksville; the Hicksville American Legion Post 223 and Antwerp VFW Post 5087.

