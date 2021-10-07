Stop politicizing county government
Rather than taking a stand for good government practices, the majority of the SLO County Board of Supervisors sadly plays the political card on major issues. For example, after the board's own handpicked selection committee put forward the three candidates qualified by experience from the 44 applicants for the role of interim county clerk-recorder, the board majority wanted more candidates to consider. Why did it want to consider candidates who aren't qualified?www.newtimesslo.com
