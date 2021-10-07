CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Stop politicizing county government

New Times
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRather than taking a stand for good government practices, the majority of the SLO County Board of Supervisors sadly plays the political card on major issues. For example, after the board's own handpicked selection committee put forward the three candidates qualified by experience from the 44 applicants for the role of interim county clerk-recorder, the board majority wanted more candidates to consider. Why did it want to consider candidates who aren't qualified?

www.newtimesslo.com

Comments / 0

Related
omahadailyrecord.com

Largest County Government in Iowa Faces Scandal, Infighting

Then-Iowa State Sen. Matt McCoy, D-Des Moines, speaks during a committee hearing at the Statehouse in Des Moines, Iowa, June 25, 2014. Now a member of the Polk County Board of Supervisors, McCoy has taken the unusual step of filing legal claims against his colleagues and the county, alleging he has been falsely accused of making a violent remark about a female colleague. (AP)
IOWA STATE
thurstontalk.com

Commissioners Vote to Lease Building for County General Government

On October 5, the Board of County Commissioners (BoCC) voted, in a 2-1 vote, to move forward with a lease of The Atrium at 3000 Pacific Avenue in Olympia to house the county’s general government operations pending legal confirmation the location meets the requirement set in statute for general operations to be located within the Olympia City limits.
OLYMPIA, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#County Government#Good Government#Good Governance#Waste Management
madison

Opinion | To see how government should work, look to Dane County

The Republican war on government dates back at least four decades to the aw-shucks venom of Ronald Reagan and his “welfare queen” imagery. To protect its wealthy constituents from taxes to support roads, clean air and a social safety net, the party portrays public servants as greedy and lazy and all forms of government as wasteful and corrupt. Former Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker built his political career on that fiction. With his laughably ironic references to the “swamp” in Washington, D.C., so did Donald Trump.
DANE COUNTY, WI
Jackson Citizen Patriot

Jackson County government district boundaries redrawn, but not everyone is happy

JACKSON COUNTY, MI – A new map that impacts representation in county government has been picked, but not everyone is happy with how it impacts the city of Jackson. The new district lines decide voting districts for representation on the Jackson County Board of Commissioners. In the new map approved by the Jackson County Apportionment Commission on Wednesday, Oct. 7, the redrawing of the county’s nine districts brings a section of Summit Township into the city district.
JACKSON COUNTY, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
New Times

Cube of rubes

If you want to see how to take a moderate kerfuffle and make it into an exponentially bigger throbbing headache for everyone involved, look no further than the SLO County Board of Supervisors' handling of former Clerk-Recorder Tommy Gong's departure and the board's attempt to find a replacement. The obvious...
ATASCADERO, CA
lewisherald.com

Lewis County Government continues to invest in recycling

A new baling machine was recently installed at the Lewis County Transfer Station, and it is able to produce almost twice the amount of compacted material when compared to the landfill's other two balers. According to Lewis County Mayor Jonah Keltner, "The new baler was purchased during the previous fiscal...
LEWIS COUNTY, TN
Observer-Reporter

LETTER: Time to streamline county government

Dave Ball has conjured up ghosts of Government Study Commissions past to convince us the question to establish another one on the November ballot has no merit (Sept. 26, "New form of government not change we need"). He seems to be under the misconception that Pennsylvania counties are governments. They...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, PA
Citizen Online

Candidates debate Cayuga County government's role in addressing pandemic

Both candidates for Cayuga County Legislature's District 7 seat have suffered bouts with COVID-19 but they differ on what the role of a legislator should be in addressing the pandemic. In a forum recorded Tuesday at Cayuga Community College, incumbent Keith Batman and challenger Robert Shea were asked about efforts...
CAYUGA COUNTY, NY
wallstreetwindow.com

Jobs: Pittsylvania County Government Hiring With $1k Bonuses – Mike Swanson

This morning the Pittsylvania County government announced, with a Facebook post, that it was hiring for various jobs, and even paying $1,000 bonuses. “Are you looking to make a big career change? Looking for a new opportunities where you have room to grow and where every day has a new challenge? Interested in earning a $1,000 SIGN ON BONUS? If any of that sounds like you then we have positions for you! We are always looking for talented, dedicated team-players to improve our organization,” reads the post.
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, VA
New Times

Lucia Mar recall effort ramps up, board members' homes targeted

On Oct. 5, protesters showed up at the homes of Lucia Mar Unified School District's board members for the third virtual meeting in a row. It first happened on Sept. 7, as the school board conducted its bi-monthly meeting. Protesters showed up at board Vice President Colleen Martin's house, who said that one protester pepper sprayed a neighbor who came to her defense.
PROTESTS
83degreesmedia.com

Hillsborough County Arts Council re-emerges as division of county government

Since 1967, the Arts Council of Hillsborough County has been an independent special district separate from county government. But at a meeting in August 2020, the Board of County Commissioners voted unanimously to have the ACHC become part of the County. One of the biggest reasons for this new configuration is the anticipated cost savings: The Arts Council is expected to save a little over $157,000 annually by eliminating administrative costs in its budget that can be handled by the county.
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
Daily Progress

Albemarle Police Chief Lantz latest in recent county government retirements

Albemarle County Police Chief Ron Lantz has announced his retirement effective March 1, joining a wave of county government department heads and high-level employees who have announced their retirements or left during the last year. And while he has not officially announced his resignation publicly, Albemarle’s County Attorney Greg Kamptner...
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
Hastings Star Gazette

This week ahead in Dakota County, Hastings government

When: Monday. Oct. 4 at 7 p.m. Where: Hastings City Hall or virtually on through a live stream on the Hasting Community TV’s Facebook page. The agenda for the city council meeting can be found here. Dakota County Board of Commissioners meeting. When: Tuesday, Oct. 5 at 9 a.m. Where:...
HASTINGS, MN
Johnson City Press

Test your knowledge of how county government works

How much do you know about your county government?. Do you consider yourself knowledgeable when it comes to the duties of elected courthouse officials?. Test your understanding of local government by completing the following quiz. 1. County commissioners are elected by districts that are drawn based on population numbers established...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN
Observer-Reporter

Area counties won’t require COVID-19 vaccine for government employees

All executive branch employees in Allegheny County’s government will soon be required to be vaccinated from COVID-19, but don’t expect any neighboring counties to follow suit. County Executive Rich Fitzgerald announced Wednesday that workers under his leadership will be required to be fully vaccinated by Dec. 1 or face termination,...
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy