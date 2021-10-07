CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hillsboro, VA

Siker: Acting in bad faith

Loudoun Times.com
 6 days ago

When I entered the race for the 33rd District seat, I sought out the advice of numerous people who I felt could provide an honest perspective to a first-time candidate like myself. Regrettably, one recurring theme was that “politics is a dirty game,” and that I should anticipate my opponent pursuing unsavory tactics in a quest to rattle me or diminish my resolve to usher such an extreme, out-of-touch and ineffective legislator from office. Well, here we are. Earlier this week, my opponent, Dave LaRock, had the audacity to directly contact leaders at my church to confirm my affiliation and determine whether, as a church Elder, I was a member in good standing.

www.loudountimes.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Justices seem set to revive marathon bomber’s death sentence

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court sounded ready Wednesday to reinstate the death penalty for convicted Boston Marathon bomber Dzhokhar Tsarnaev. In more than 90 minutes of arguments, the court’s six conservative justices seemed likely to embrace the Biden administration’s argument that a federal appeals court mistakenly threw out Tsarnaev’s death sentence for his role in the bombing that killed three people near the finish line of the marathon in 2013.
CONGRESS & COURTS
NBC News

'Several' people killed in Norway bow and arrow attacks, police say

OSLO, Norway — A man armed with a bow and arrow killed several people and wounded a number of others in attacks in the Norwegian town of Kongsberg on Wednesday, local police said. At least five people had been killed in the attacks, public broadcaster NRK reported, citing unnamed sources.
PUBLIC SAFETY
ABC News

FDA recommends restaurants, food manufacturers cut back on use of salt

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has released sweeping new guidance for the food industry to voluntarily reduce sodium in processed, packaged and prepared foods in an attempt to reduce Americans' consumption. "The FDA is issuing a final guidance, 'Voluntary Sodium Reduction Goals: Target Mean and Upper Bound Concentrations for...
FOOD SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Society
City
Hillsboro, VA
Local
Virginia Government
NBC News

Blue Origin sends William Shatner to edge of space

More than 50 years after he debuted as the beloved Capt. James T. Kirk in the original series of "Star Trek," William Shatner boldly flew to the edge of space. The 90-year-old actor launched Wednesday aboard a rocket and capsule developed by Blue Origin, the private spaceflight company founded by Amazon founder Jeff Bezos. The historic joyride made Shatner the oldest person to reach space.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Associated Press

Coroner: Gabby Petito strangled 3-4 weeks before body found

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — Cross-country traveler Gabby Petito was strangled, a Wyoming coroner announced Tuesday. Petito, 22, died three to four weeks before her body was found Sept. 19 near an undeveloped camping area along the border of Grand Teton National Park in remote northern Wyoming, Teton County Coroner Dr. Brent Blue said in a news conference.
CHEYENNE, WY
ABC News

House votes to temporarily raise debt limit

The House voted Tuesday to temporarily raise the debt ceiling by $480 billion after the Senate approved the stopgap measure late last week, putting off the risk of default until early December. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi called the lower chamber back to Washington from a two-week recess to pass the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dave Larock

Comments / 0

Community Policy