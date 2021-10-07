Siker: Acting in bad faith

When I entered the race for the 33rd District seat, I sought out the advice of numerous people who I felt could provide an honest perspective to a first-time candidate like myself. Regrettably, one recurring theme was that “politics is a dirty game,” and that I should anticipate my opponent pursuing unsavory tactics in a quest to rattle me or diminish my resolve to usher such an extreme, out-of-touch and ineffective legislator from office. Well, here we are. Earlier this week, my opponent, Dave LaRock, had the audacity to directly contact leaders at my church to confirm my affiliation and determine whether, as a church Elder, I was a member in good standing.