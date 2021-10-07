Case Report Describes Bronchiectasis in Patient With NPDB

Neil Minkoff, MD: The question that comes to mind is—you’ve identified this, before we even get into the options for treatment—what’s your goal for your patient?. Mihir Raval, MD, MPH: The goals of the treatment I would divide mainly into symptom management, which means we’re looking at correction of underlying anemia that’s predominantly causing that fatigue, tiredness, weakness, or decline in their activities of daily living. That’s the No. 1 treatment. No. 2 is cold-induced symptom management. That means if the patients are having symptoms of extremities, or just as Dr Lorber mentioned about the cold ear and nose tips, those are some of the symptoms that are limiting patients’ activities of daily living, like hanging out with their families and going out to eat during winter months. Those are 2 predominant symptoms that you can manage. The third goal is actually preprocedural correction. Sometimes, patients may have cold agglutinin disease that has to undergo a surgery. That may warrant for some urgent intervention, such as plasma exchange. The fourth treatment goal is long-term management to tackle the underlying problem, the clone that may be causing this problem by looking at either B-cell–directed treatment or by doing some complement-directed treatment, depending on how severe the disease is.

