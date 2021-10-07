CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Case Report Describes Bronchiectasis in Patient With NPDB

By Jared Kaltwasser
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe case suggests lung transplantation can be a feasible option for patients with lung involvement. A new case report is adding complexity to scientists’ understanding of a rare lysosomal storage disorder, Niemann-Pick disease type B (NPDB), an autosomal recessive disease caused by mutations in the sphingomyelin phosphodiesterase 1 (SMPD1) gene.

