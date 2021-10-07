CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Missouri issues new Medicaid rules for abortion providers

By St. Louis Public Radio
stlpublicradio.org
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMissouri’s Department of Health and Senior Services is issuing new emergency rules tightening regulation of the state’s abortion providers. Starting next week, state inspectors will report any rule violations by abortion providers directly to the state’s Medicaid auditors. After that, the state could pull Medicaid funding. Medicaid is the government-funded insurance program for low-income people and families.

news.stlpublicradio.org

