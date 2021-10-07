Black: Sober witnesses optional

The Loudoun Times-Mirror reported in its September 24 issue that an alleged victim of domestic violence was found in contempt of court and sentenced to 10 days in jail after admitting she had smoked marijuana prior to coming to court. According to the article and its accompanying editorial, Circuit Court Judge James Fisher noted in his order that while testifying on September 7, the alleged victim was “incoherent, circuitous, and inattentive.” He said her speech was “lethargic and rambling and at times was alternating unnaturally between high and low tones.” He also found that she had refused to obey court orders. What the Times-Mirror didn’t report was that Judge Fisher also stated in an order that the alleged victim had tested positive for both marijuana and methamphetamines after being taken to an emergency room. No wonder the judge made the observations he did about the witness’s demeanor.