Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and Call of Duty: Warzone Season 6 is just around the corner, and Activision has debuted an all-new trailer to build up some hype. In the trailer, we get a lot of interesting hints at things to come, including the fate of Russell Adler. Adler looks to be in very rough shape, but ready to bring the fight to Stitch! Rumors have suggested that Alex Mason will be the game's next Operator, and the trailer's conclusion adds quite a bit of credence to that theory. However, Activision has not directly confirmed that, as of this writing.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 14 DAYS AGO