PYMNTS data shows that eTailers have become less effective at discovering and matching customers’ needs, while consumers have grown used to expecting their own individual preferences front and center during their shopping experiences. Any point of friction whatsoever — such as payment issues during checkout — can lead emboldened digital-first customers to sever their relationships with retailers or other online businesses completely. Retailers must therefore work swiftly to ensure they can match consumers’ needs, but PYMNTS data shows businesses looking to compete in the increasingly saturated eCommerce world have room for improvement.

RETAIL ・ 1 DAY AGO