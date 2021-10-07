Valve says don’t, but you can easily access the Steam Deck’s gaming PC innards
Since the Steam Deck’s announcement back in July, Valve’s been relatively open about its upcoming handheld gaming PC. While we’ve had both an official and unofficial look at the device’s benchmark performance, the PC’s innards have remained a mystery. Thanks to a new teardown video by Valve, we now know how to disassemble and potentially upgrade the gaming machine. Yet, while the company makes delving into the Deck’s depths look easy, it also strongly advises against even popping the lid for a peak.www.pcgamesn.com
