Valve says don’t, but you can easily access the Steam Deck’s gaming PC innards

Lenovo already makes gaming phones so powerful that it requires a built-in fan, so the idea of a dedicated Android gaming device isn't so far-fetched. Well, it looks as if Lenovo has — or did have — plans for a gaming handheld, one that's looking to take on the Nintendo Switch OLED. As first found by Liliputing's Brad Linder (h/t Gizmodo), the Lenovo Legion Play was meant to be announced earlier this year at Mobile World Congress 2021. How does Linder know that? Well, after looking at the source code for Lenovo's German and Japanese sites, he found a product description, as well as a few images.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 8 DAYS AGO