Estimated user data shows almost 21% of active iPhone users have upgraded to the new iOS 15, but that's behind the number who moved to iOS 14 over the same period last year. Initial figures from research firm Mixpanel, showed that about half as many users updated to iOS 15 during its first two days, compared to iOS 14 in 2020. By September 22, 2021, it was believed that 8.5% of users had updated to iOS 15, compared to 14.5% going to iOS 14 in its first two days.

CELL PHONES ・ 12 DAYS AGO