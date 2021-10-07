Toledo woman found; missing alert canceled
TOLEDO, Ohio (WKBN) – A missing adult alert has been canceled for a Toledo woman who was reported missing Wednesday afternoon.
Investigators say Jane Bruss, 80, was found safe by her husband.
She had previously been reported missing after failing to return home. There were concerns due to her health issues.
