Toledo, OH

Toledo woman found; missing alert canceled

By Michael Reiner
 6 days ago

TOLEDO, Ohio (WKBN) – A missing adult alert has been canceled for a Toledo woman who was reported missing Wednesday afternoon.

Investigators say Jane Bruss, 80, was found safe by her husband.

She had previously been reported missing after failing to return home. There were concerns due to her health issues.

Bond lowered for suspect in kidnapping case

Magistrate Meghan Brundege agreed to a request by defense counsel in municipal court to lower the $750,000 bond of Farren McClendon, 41, as he waived a preliminary hearing on charges of kidnapping and three counts of complicity to felonious assault, to $50,000.
MAHONING COUNTY, OH
