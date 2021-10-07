‘Better Things’ Ending With Season 5 On FX
The upcoming fifth season of Pamela Adlon‘s FX comedy-drama Better Things will be the show’s final season. Adlon’s critically-acclaimed series debuted in September 2016 and tells the story of Sam Fox (Adlon), a divorced actress who raises her three daughters, Max (Mikey Madison), Frankie (Hannah Alligood) and Duke (Olivia Edward), on her own. She also takes care of her British mother, Phyllis “Phil” Darby (Celia Imrie), who has some looming physical and mental issues.www.tvinsider.com
