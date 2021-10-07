College Football Odds Week 6: Picks Against the Spread for Top 25 Matchups

Who is the best team in the Big Ten this season? On Saturday evening, we may just find out. No. 3 Iowa and No. 4 Penn State are set to face off in Iowa City in one of the biggest matchups of the 2021 college football season to this point. It's not too often we see a pair of top-five teams battle it out during the regular season, making this meeting between the Nittany Lions and Hawkeyes a big one.