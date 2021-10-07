CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Chiefs HC Andy Reid, QB Patrick Mahomes praise WR Josh Gordon's progress ahead of Week 5

By Charles Goldman
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05S1hQ_0cJvmYC700

The Kansas City Chiefs officially signed WR Josh Gordon to the 53-man roster on Tuesday.

It was reported that Gordon would have a good shot to play against the Bills in Week 5 ahead of last week’s game. He seems to be trending in that direction, but on Wednesday, Chiefs HC Andy Reid was still non-committal on making him active for the game.

Reid felt comfortable bringing Gordon up to the 53-man roster because he’s in tremendous physical condition. However, Reid cautioned how this practice week goes will determine whether he’s active against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday night.

“He feels good. He feels like he’s in pretty good shape and wants to get going,” Reid told reporters on Wednesday. “He’s got experience, and I’ve learned over the years that the veteran guys will tell you how they’re feeling and where they’re at because they know what’s ahead of them and they surely don’t want to embarrass themselves. So, he feels good about getting in there and kind of getting it started, and we’ll see where it goes from there. Whether he’s active or not, we’ll just see how it goes.”

Gordon has also done a good job with the playbook so far, picking things up quickly per Reid.

“He’s very smart and has picked things up quickly,” Reid said. “Now, he’s had a little flavor of the offense when he was in Cleveland, so he understands some of the language.”

Reid is speaking about Gordon’s Year 1 offensive coordinator, Brad Childress, who was an offensive assistant with Kansas City from 2013 through 2017. A lot of the language related to the spread offense is the same as he used with Cleveland when he first entered the league.

While Gordon is getting more familiar with the offense, Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes has also been able to strike a rapport with Gordon quickly. He cited Gordon’s “Texas ties” as something they’ve been able to bond over.

“No offense to (Gehrig) Dieter because he’s a Yankees fan, but we talked about the Astros,” Mahomes said. “We talked about stuff like that, him going to Baylor and things like that.”

They’ve also worked to build their rapport on the field as well, with Mahomes taking time outside of practice to help build a connection.

“You can tell he loves playing football, he loves being here, loves being part of this locker room and the talent, you can just see,” Mahomes said of Gordon. “I mean how fast he is, how big he is, the way he’s able to get in and out of cuts. I’ve been able to throw to him a little bit here and now kind of off to the side a little bit and I think we’ll try to do whatever we can to bring him up to speed as quickly as possible and try to utilize his skill set.”

Ultimately, Mahomes has learned that Gordon is the real deal and that he wants to contribute to the success of the team. Whether that contribution begins on Sunday or later remains to be seen.

“Just how humble of a guy he is,” Mahomes said of Gordon. “He truly is someone who wants to be here, wants to be a part of this locker room. I’m sure we’ll keep building that relationship as the season goes on.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Big Lead

Chiefs Superfan Gets Knocked Out By Another Fan

An NFL superfan got knocked out on Sunday. X-Factor, the Kansas City Chiefs' superfan, apparently threw a effed around by throwing a water bottle and found out by getting punched by a fellow KC fan. Here is the end of the confrontation. You can see his silly hat popping right off his head.
NFL
FanSided

Chiefs: Patrick Mahomes message to fans after loss is true leadership

After back-to-back tough losses, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes leaves a message on Twitter for fans. The only sure things in this life are death, taxes, and the love Kansas City has for Patrick Mahomes and his love for the city. From before the start of the season, the All-Pro quarterback has made efforts to connect with his city and the Kansas City Chiefs’ fanbase and lately, he’s been able to do it via tweets.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Raiders coach Jon Gruden gets honest on Andy Reid getting rushed to hospital

The Kansas City Chiefs had a huge scare on Sunday after coach Andy Reid was forced to leave the game against the Los Angeles Chargers due to dehydration. He was rushed to the hospital as he struggled to cope with the temperature at Arrowhead Stadium that reportedly rose to 90 degrees. One of the first people to express concern for Reid was Las Vegas Raiders coach Jon Gruden.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Patrick Mahomes Sideline Video

You know things aren’t going well for the Kansas City Chiefs when superstar quarterback Patrick Mahomes is getting animated on the sideline. The Chiefs are coming off a Week 2 loss to the Ravens. Kansas City is hoping to bounce back with a win over the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday.
NFL
Bleacher Report

7 NFL Starters Likely to Lose Their Jobs Soon

While coaches resist the urge to hit the panic button amid a slow start to the season, they'll make necessary changes to pull their teams out of a rut or replace a weak link on the roster. Every week, clubs have to tweak starting lineups because of injuries, but in...
NFL
Elite Daily

So, Patrick Mahomes Kissed Brittany Matthews Mid-Game And I’m In Love

Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews’ relationship could not be any sweeter, and this latest video of their mid-game kiss is proof. On Sept. 19, when the Kansas City Chiefs played against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium, Mahomes took a quick break from the game to show his fiancée some love. Luckily, someone captured the moment on video, and Matthews shared it to her Instagram (it’s the second slide in the carousel below). No surprise, it racked up almost 200,000 likes.
NFL
The Spun

Look: Josh Gordon Has 5-Word Message For Chiefs

After he was suspended by the NFL indefinitely and released by the Seattle Seahawks earlier this year, Josh Gordon looked like he’d finally hit the end of the road in professional football. Fast forward a few months and the former All-Pro wide receiver has been reinstated and signed with a new team.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Wr#The Kansas City Chiefs#Chiefs Hc Andy Reid#The Buffalo Bills#Yankees
The Spun

Chiefs Have Reportedly Signed A New Running Back

The Kansas City Chiefs added some depth at the running back position on Tuesday afternoon. The Chiefs have reportedly signed running back Elijah McGuire to their practice squad, according to NFL insider Ian Rapoport. Kansas City’s running back depth took a major hit on Sunday. Running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire went...
NFL
The Spun

NFL Decides On Punishment For Browns-Chiefs Incident

Things got pretty chippy during the Week 1 game between two AFC contenders: the Kansas City Chiefs and Cleveland Browns. Along the sideline after one Chiefs play, Cleveland safety Ronnie Harrison shoved Greg Lewis, the Chiefs’ running backs coach. According to the NFL, Lewis shoved Harrison first after the play,...
NFL
The Spun

Chiefs Are Reportedly Cutting 1 Of Their Wide Receivers

The emergence of Josh Gordon has officially allowed the Kansas City Chiefs to move on from one of their other wide receivers. On Tuesday, ESPN insider Jeremy Fowler reported that Kansas City is releasing wide receiver Daurice Fountain. “Chiefs are releasing wide receiver Daurice Fountain, per source,” Fowler said. “KC...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Buffalo Bills
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Popculture

Kansas City Chiefs Fans Get Into Major Brawl During Loss to Los Angeles Chargers

The Kansas City Chiefs are not in a good place right now. On Sunday, the Chiefs lost to the Los Angeles Chargers, and during the game, fans started to fight each other. Video of the brawl surfaced online which showed a few Chiefs fans arguing with each other. It then led to the fans getting into a fight, and at the end of the video, one fan is seen punching an older man who was already knocked out.
NFL
FanSided

Joe Montana gives the ultimate compliments to Patrick Mahomes

Joe Montana pays Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes the ultimate compliment. Joe Montana is just like us at home watching Patrick Mahomes do things at the quarterback position nobody has ever done before with the Kansas City Chiefs. “That’s sort of the way nobody used to play,” said a...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Travis Kelce’s shocking admission after Chiefs’ 1-2 start

The Kansas City Chiefs used to never lose in September during the Patrick Mahomes era, but they lost their last two games of the month to drop to 1-2 on the young 2021 season. Both games came down to the wire, with uncharacteristic turnovers hurting them in the fourth quarter in losses to the Baltimore Ravens and Los Angeles Chargers.
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Patrick Mahomes has messages for Chiefs fans following consecutive losses

Chiefs fans are in an unfamiliar position these days: the team has a losing record. Kansas City has become spoiled by its football team in recent years, especially since Patrick Mahomes took over at quarterback. The MVP has proven to be among the best quarterbacks in the league, often being able to score nearly at will. But his Chiefs have lost consecutive close games and are now 1-2.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Chiefs’ Tyreek Hill credited with saving man’s life after stroke

Tyreek Hill is one of the best receivers in the NFL and has been dazzling Kansas City Chiefs fans with electrifying plays week after week. His latest performance was literally life-saving. The Chiefs wide receiver posted a monster outing against the Philadelphia Eagles, tallying 186 yards and three touchdowns. That...
NFL
kshb.com

Patrick Mahomes ‘excited’ by idea of downtown stadium for Royals

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — On the heels of Kansas City Royals principal owner John Sherman making headlines Tuesday with his comments about the possibility of a downtown stadium, another of the club’s minority owners chimed in. “I think they’re just kind of looking at all options and trying to prepare...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

37K+
Followers
78K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy