NFL

Falcons are 3.5-point favorites over Jets in London matchup

By Deen Worley
USA Today
 6 days ago

Falcons: -175 (Wager $175 to win $100; cash out: $275) Over: 46.5 points -108 (Wager $108 to win $100: cash out: $208) Under: 46.5 points -112 (Wager $112 to win $100; cash out: $212) Where to put your money in Week 2. Falcons win outright: -175 Granted, the Falcons lost...

thefalconswire.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Yardbarker

Calvin Ridley Won't Travel or Play for Falcons vs. Jets in London

Earlier this week, in reflecting on how the Atlanta Falcons dropped their game against the Washington Football Team on Sunday, and on how star wide receiver Calvin Ridley dropped his share of passes as well, new Falcons head coach Arthur Smith spoke frankly about Ridley's work. "Up and down," said...
NFL
KEYT

Falcons, Jets decline 'bowl-week' approach to London game

The Atlanta Falcons and New York Jets each chose to stay at their home practice sites this week before Sunday's game in London. In the past, other teams have spent the full week in London before games. The Falcons and Jets opted for Thursday night flights. Each team is motivated to make the most of the opportunity for a win. The Jets will try to build momentum off last week's 27-24 overtime win over Tennessee. The Falcons, who are the home team, will try to recover from last week's 34-30 loss to Washington. The Falcons have their bye next week.
WORLD
kjzz.com

Wilson, Jets face Ryan, Falcons in London clash of 1-3 teams

Rookie quarterback Zach Wilson and the New York Jets will look for their second straight win when they face Matt Ryan and the Atlanta Falcons in London. The Jets are coming off an overtime win over Tennessee. It could be a get-well game for either the 32nd-ranked Jets scoring offense...
NFL
Yardbarker

London GAME DAY: Will Falcons Top Jets Across The Pond?

The Atlanta Falcons have landed in London and will take on the New York Jets on Sunday as part of the NFL's International Series Games initiative. Atlanta will have to overcome some major obstacles to get the victory: travel, time change and, mostly, major missing pieces. The Falcons will be...
NFL
State
New York State
State
Washington State
Washington Post

NFL best bets and picks for Week 5: Take the 49ers and the points, and the Jets-Falcons over

The Arizona Cardinals — yes, the Arizona Cardinals — are the NFL's only remaining undefeated team. Coach Kliff Kingsbury has, perhaps surprisingly, guided his team to victories over the Tennessee Titans, Minnesota Vikings, Jacksonville Jaguars and Los Angeles Rams, the latter one of Arizona's NFC West rivals and a presumed Super Bowl contender.
NFL
NBC Washington

How to Watch Jets Vs. Falcons: Live Stream, Start Time in London

How to watch Jets vs. Falcons: Live stream, start time in London originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. The NFL is headed across the pond once again for a Week 5 matchup between the New York Jets and Atlanta Falcons. After taking a break during the 2020 season due to...
NFL
newyorkjets.com

4 Jets to Watch Sunday Morning Against the Falcons in London

Four Jets players to watch when the Green & White play their second game in franchise history in London, against the host Atlanta Falcons on Sunday:. QB Zach Wilson — Not to lay too much pressure on the rookie's shoulder pads, but he and his receivers are coming off their best game of the season vs. the Titans, just in time to face the Falcons pass defense, which is last in the NFL in opponents' passer rating (121.0), tied for last in TD passes allowed (11) and 27th in opponents' passing accuracy (70.1%). Additionally, the Jets' ground game could use a boost to help the play-action game, and the Falcons' run defense is 22nd in yards allowed/carry. None of these guarantee success for Zach, Corey Davis, Jamison Crowder, et al., in North London, but all are good omens for a pass offense that took a big step forward 3,500 miles away in North Jersey one week earlier.
NFL
Yardbarker

Jets' comeback falls short as New York loses to Falcons in London

The Jets had an opportunity on Sunday to prove that last week's victory over the Titans wasn't a fluke. Instead of a second straight win, however, New York looked more like the team that was embarrassed routinely during their first three losses of the season. Zach Wilson struggled while the...
NFL
atlantafalcons.com

Five things to watch when the Falcons face the Jets in London

ATLANTA -- The difference between a 2-3 record and 1-4 one doesn't seem too different in the grand scheme of a season. But for the Falcons to enter into their bye week next week with the former rather than the latter, it means a great deal to the overall feelings surrounding the team and where it is in the first year of this new regime.
ATLANTA, GA
Yardbarker

London Calling: Atlanta Falcons 27, Jets 20 - 'Psych Job'

Atlanta Falcons coach Arthur Smith tried ... everything. As his Falcons were prepping for Sunday's NFL Week 5 visit to London to oppose the equally woeful New York Jets, the first-year boss tried ... *Comedy, as he attempted to channel another American coach in Europe, TV's "Ted Lasso,'' complete with...
NFL
95.3 The Bear

Calvin Ridley to Miss London Matchup Against Jets

Former Crimson Tide star and Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley will miss Sunday's matchup against the New York Jets due to an unknown personal matter. The Falcons take on the Jets in the NFL's annual London game on Sunday morning at 8:30 a.m. CT (2:30 p.m. London time). After Ridley missed practice on Thursday afternoon, the team announced shortly after that both he and fellow receiver Russell Gage would not be making the trip across the pond.
NFL
NFL Teams
Tennessee Titans
NFL Teams
Atlanta Falcons
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
New York Post

Jets riding high into London battle with Falcons

LONDON — Jets linebacker C.J. Mosley was on the field for 100 snaps last week against the Titans. Mosley, a seven-year veteran, said he had never played that many plays before, and he admitted Friday his legs still felt heavy. But, Mosley added, the pain and exhaustion from a heavy workload were offset by one thing.
WORLD
USA Today

Jets listed as underdogs against Falcons in 2021 NFL London Games

The Jets broke into the win column in thrilling fashion against the Titans last weekend, but that victory has not been enough to improve their standing with oddsmakers ahead of their matchup with the Falcons in the 2021 NFL London Games. New York is an underdog for the fifth straight...
NFL
Click2Houston.com

Ryan, Pitts lead Falcons past Jets 27-20 in London

LONDON – Matt Ryan didn't have his top two wide receivers in London. The Atlanta Falcons quarterback did have Kyle Pitts and Cordarrelle Patterson — and that was enough, especially with the New York Jets stumbling early again. Ryan threw for 342 yards and two touchdowns, including the first NFL...
NFL
New York Post

Jets can't overcome slow start in loss to Falcons in London

LONDON – The Jets started slowly and could not come up with one final stop and are taking the long flight home from here with a loss. The Jets made things interesting in the second half after falling behind by 17 points early, but the Falcons came away with a 27-20 win in front of 60,057 fans at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. The Jets fell to 1-4 and now have a bye week.
NFL

