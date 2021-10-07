Lions vs. Vikings: Week 5 odds and best bets

The Detroit Lions are decided underdogs heading into the team’s trip to Minnesota to face the Vikings in Week 5. Detroit is getting more than a touchdown in the latest odds for the coming NFL weekend.

Here’s how the odds stack up at Tipico Sportsbook as of 6:00 a.m. on Thursday, October 7th:

Detroit Lions at Minnesota Vikings, 1 p.m. ET

Money line: Lions +265 (bet $100 to win $265) Vikings -350 (bet $350 to win $100)

Lions +265 (bet $100 to win $265) Vikings -350 (bet $350 to win $100) Against the spread (ATS): Lions +7.5 (-115) Vikings -7.5 (-105)

Lions +7.5 (-115) Vikings -7.5 (-105) Over/Under (O/U): 49.5 (O: -108 U: -112)

Both the Lions and Vikings are 2-2 against the spread through the first four weeks of the 2021 season. The Vikings have won the last seven meetings in the series straight-up, and the Lions have covered the spread just once in those seven meetings.

Given the rather dire injury situation for the winless Lions, the best bet here is to take the Vikings and give the -7.5 points.