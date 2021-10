Coinbase Pro will soon allow account holders to start trading Avalanche (AVAX) tokens on its platform, the exchange announced on Sept. 29 in a blog post. Coinbase Pro users are now able to transfer so-called C-Chain AVAX tokens into their account, and AVAX trading will begin “on or after” 9 a.m. Pacific time on Sept. 30, provided that liquidity requirements on the platform are met. The asset is not currently available on the standard Coinbase platform or its consumer apps, the company said.

TWITTER ・ 14 DAYS AGO