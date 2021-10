The Caernarvon Township Police Department is investigating a theft from motor vehicle in the 3400 block of Main Street. Several tool boxes were stolen from a truck in the block sometime between Oct 5 2100 hours and Oct 6 0610 hours. Residents are asked to check their surveillance cameras for any suspicious activity. Anyone with information is asked to contact the police at 610-286-1012 and reference case 32-21-4141.