5 things to know about the COVID-19 booster shot

By Hannah Coyle
River Falls Journal
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWisconsin is now offering COVID-19 booster shots. The state is currently at a high-level of disease transmission and the Department of Health Services (DHS) continues to urge everyone who is not vaccinated to get the COVID-19 vaccine, and for all people to add additional layers of protection including masking up indoors, staying home when feeling sick, avoiding large indoor gatherings and receiving a booster shot if eligible.

Moetion
6d ago

5 things that don’t matter to me!! Insane people have take three highly experimental therapies within a year, which doesn’t even protect you! Genius!

