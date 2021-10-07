Apple must make changes to in-app payment requirement, Dutch antitrust agency says
Amsterdam legislators have declared that Apple requiring developers to use its in-app payment service in the App Store is anti-competitive, and changes must be made. The declaration comes two years after an examination started. Initially, it was a wider examination, but along the way it was cut down and focused mainly on dating market apps, spawned by a complaint from Match.com's parent group.forums.appleinsider.com
