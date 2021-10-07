CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Apple must make changes to in-app payment requirement, Dutch antitrust agency says

By AppleInsider
Apple Insider
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmsterdam legislators have declared that Apple requiring developers to use its in-app payment service in the App Store is anti-competitive, and changes must be made. The declaration comes two years after an examination started. Initially, it was a wider examination, but along the way it was cut down and focused mainly on dating market apps, spawned by a complaint from Match.com's parent group.

forums.appleinsider.com

Comments / 0

Related
BGR.com

Apple iPhone 14: Rumors, news, release date, and more

The iPhone 13 was recently announced, but we’re already looking forward to the iPhone 14. Why? There have been plenty of rumors about the upcoming device, what it will look like, and what features will be on offer. In other words, while the phone could certainly surprise us, we may have a good idea of what the device will end up looking like. If you bought an iPhone 12, you may not even care about what the iPhone 13 offers. Instead, if you upgrade your phone every few years, the iPhone 14 may be more important to you. We’ll be updating...
CELL PHONES
Apple Insider

Researchers demonstrate new methods of bypassing macOS security

AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission when you buy through our links. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — Although Apple has taken steps to shore up the security of itsmacOS platform, vulnerabilities are still surfacing that could bypass some of its most important protections..
SOFTWARE
Apple Insider

Samsung copies Apple & Google, schedules Unpacked 2 for next week

AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission when you buy through our links. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — Monday to Wednesday, October 18 to 20, 2021, will now see Apple, Google, and Samsung unveiling their latest wares one day after another. With...
BUSINESS
AFP

Apple cuts iPhone 13 output forecast on chip shortage: report

Apple is unlikely to meet production goals for its new iPhone before the holidays because of a global electronic chip shortage, a report said Tuesday. The firm had planned to produce 90 million iPhone 13s before the end of the year, but will have to settle with 80 million as suppliers Broadcom and Texas Instruments cannot meet demand, the Bloomberg News said, citing sources familiar with the matter who asked to remain anonymous. Apple presented a new line of iPhones last month, with four new models, including the iPhone 13 Mini, which sells from $700, and the iPhone 13 Pro Max, which costs $1,100. "We estimate that overall demand has been robust globally," Wedbush analyst Dan Ives said, highlighting strong demand in China and the United States especially.
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Apple Pay#Antitrust#Competition Law#Dutch#The App Store#Match Com#Reuters#The Netherlands#Acm#Nfc
Apple Insider

Three Apple Watch sizes may arrive in 2022

AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission when you buy through our links. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — Apple may introduce a third size to itsApple Watch lineup next year, with the "Apple Watch 8" receiving the biggest display to date. An...
ELECTRONICS
Apple Insider

Apple explains security & privacy risks of side-loading in detailed new paper

AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission when you buy through our links. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — Apple has published a new research paper taking a deep dive into some of the security and privacy risks of side-loading, or obtaining apps outside of theApp Store.
TECHNOLOGY
Fortune

Match Group celebrates Dutch court decision to curb in-app Apple payments

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories delivered straight to your inbox each morning. The head of the world’s largest online dating service celebrated recently when a court in the Netherlands found Apple’s app-store payment policies, which require app developers to pay up to 30% in commissions on in-app purchases, to be uncompetitive and ordered the tech giant to make changes.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Google
Country
Netherlands
Apple Insider

Apple releases iPadOS & iOS 15.0.2 with bug fixes for Find My, Photos, more

The iOS 15.0.2 update is currently available as an over-the-air download in the Settings app. The update carries a build number of 19A404. According to Apple's release notes, the updates address several issues, including bugs in the Find My app that prevented the iPhone Leather Wallet with MagSafe or AirTag from connecting or appearing in the app. Additionally, the update fixes a bug that could lead to an iPhone removing Photos that were saved to a user's library from Messages if the corresponding thread was deleted.
CELL PHONES
Apple Insider

Apple pulls ad tracking blocker from China App Store under false pretense

Apple has killed ad tracker-blocking app 1Blocker in the China App Store saying that it is an unlicensed VPN -- but it does not offer VPN services. Early on Tuesday, 1Blocker revealed via Twitter that Apple had pulled the app from the App Store in China on Monday. The app's removal was for both the iOS and macOS versions of the app, from both storefronts.
CELL PHONES
Apple Insider

Google dropping Material Design in iOS to make iPhone apps look more like they should

AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission when you buy through our links. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — Google will begin phasing out its Material Design foriOS apps in favor of Apple's own proprietary UIKit, a change that could result in apps that feel more like they belong on iPhone.
CELL PHONES
Apple Insider

AppleCare+ Express Replacement now available in the Apple Support app

AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission when you buy through our links. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — A new update to the Apple Support app brings in-app Express Replacement Service and other improvements, including updated compatibility and bug fixes. The Apple...
CELL PHONES
Apple Insider

Apple's Mac event invite has a 'warp speed' AR easter egg

Keeping with Apple's recent tradition, the company's upcoming Mac and AirPods event invite has a hidden augmented reality easter egg. Users can find the AR Easter egg on the Apple event webpage by clicking on the invite's Apple logo on an iPhone or iPad. The site will then open the AR file, allowing users to place and view the AR object around their environment.
TECHNOLOGY
Apple Insider

Siri and AirPlay 2 officially land on Ecobee SmartThermostat

AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission when you buy through our links. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — After an announcement earlier in 2021, Ecobee has started to roll outSiri and AirPlay 2 on its existing SmartThermostat. During WWDC 2021, Apple announced...
ELECTRONICS
Apple Insider

It could take decades to regulate big tech

AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission when you buy through our links. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — The fight between the U.S. government and big tech companies like Apple, Facebook, and Google could take years to progress, with efforts to curtail the activities of the multinational organizations expected to progress at a glacial pace.
BUSINESS
Apple Insider

Apple drops new Safari bookmark end-to-end encryption

Less than two weeks after apparently introducing end-to-end encryption for bookmarks in Safari, Apple has dropped the additional protection. In early October 2021, Apple's support documentation was updated to show that Safari bookmarks had been updated to have the same end-to-end encryption as, for example, Apple Card transactions, and even Memoji. Now, however, the same documentation has removed this, and bookmarks are again listed as encrypted only "in transit & on server."
TECHNOLOGY
Apple Insider

Big Tech law proposals slowed in Europe by parliamentary squabbles

AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission when you buy through our links. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — Attempts by the European Union to curtail the activities of Big Tech companies like Apple, Google, and Facebook are progressing at a slow pace, with lawmaker infighting potentially weakening and delaying proposals.
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy