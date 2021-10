The CurderBurger is coming to all Culver’s locations for one day only in honor of National Cheese Curd Day next Friday. The giant cheese curd burger started out as a fictional creation, teased on social media last April Fool’s Day to build buzz. And that it did. Culver’s followers soon generated a groundswell of demand that couldn’t be ignored, and the CurderBurger was born.

RESTAURANTS ・ 6 DAYS AGO