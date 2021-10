The 2021-2022 school year has officially begun, and it is wonderful to see our students, families, faculty, staff and partners in education returning to each of our schools. We have a very special year planned for the Suffield Public Schools, and the safeguards we have in place and the support of our community can help to ensure a full year of in-person learning for our students. This may be an objective that is difficult to attain, but we will do everything in our power as we strive to achieve it.

SUFFIELD, CT ・ 12 DAYS AGO