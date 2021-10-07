CITY WINTERIZING NOTICE FOR UPCOMING WINTER SEASON
With Winter approaching, the City of Natchitoches wishes to share some tips on ways that you can protect your water lines this upcoming season. Anywhere cold air blows on a pipe, it creates the potential for freezing. To make sure your pipes are well-insulated, enclose crawl spaces and stuff insulation over any openings. Even a tiny hole can let a lot of cold air blow in; make sure you fill in all the cracks.natchitochesparishjournal.com
