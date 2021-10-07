Why we think Ari is the coolest neighborhood in Bangkok right now

There were already a lot of boxes to check when planning a Disney World vacation before the COVID-19 pandemic began, but in 2021 there’s even more to keep track of. Before you head to Disney World, you need to plan what parks you’ll be visiting, where you want to eat, where you’ll stay, and more. And, by the time that you arrive, more things could have already changed again making it so that you have to go back to the drawing board. So, if you’re planning your next trip and thinking “why is this all so confusing?” you’re certainly not alone.

TRAVEL ・ 4 DAYS AGO