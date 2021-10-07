CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Why we think Ari is the coolest neighborhood in Bangkok right now

By Top Koaysomboon
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEveryone loves Ari. We love its relaxing vibe, green open spaces, varied food offerings, cool cafes, and the mix of young and old people on the street. There were times when we thought we were fed up with the hype, not to mention the crowds that would flock to the neighborhood, camera phones at the ready. But, deep down, we are unable to resist its pull. We can’t help but love Ari, and couldn’t help but nominate it as one of the 49 coolest neighborhoods in the world this year.

