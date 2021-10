If you've been blessed with big feet, you might not relish shoe shopping (or consider it much of a blessing). There's just no getting around the fact that most high street retailers only go up to a size 8, maybe a 9 at a push, but 10, 11, 12? Forget it. Until now that is. ASOS Design has teamed up with TTYA - Taller Than Your Average, the size-inclusive clothing and lifestyle label that caters to taller women founded by Irene Agbontaen - to create a shoe collection that carries the widest range of sizes to ever be stocked at ASOS. And this isn't footwear that fades into the background - it's very much designed to stand out.

DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS ・ 2 DAYS AGO