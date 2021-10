Despite the gloomy skies on Tuesday, Sept. 28, spirits were high and there were smiles all around the Naismith Green as the Student Homecoming Kickoff took place. The sweet smell of kettle corn lingered in the air, as did the members of the Springfield College Gymnastics team when they performed a few flips and tricks to hype up and advertise for their Gymnastics Exhibition Show coming up this Homecoming Weekend.

SPRINGFIELD, MA ・ 13 DAYS AGO