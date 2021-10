Miss Anastasia Marie Nelson was chosen as the 2021 NCHS Homecoming Queen Thursday, October 7 and will reign over the 5-0 Chiefs as they face off against Southwood High School Friday, October 8. Miss Nelson was crowned by NCHS Principal Micah Coleman before a packed amphitheater of fired up Chief fans at the downtown riverbank. Miss Nelson plans to attend the University of Louisiana at Lafayette and to pursue a career in medicine as an anesthesiologist. The Natchitoches Parish Journal wishes her all the best as she pursues her studies.

NATCHITOCHES PARISH, LA ・ 5 DAYS AGO