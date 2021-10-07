CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
High School

Lakeview High School FFA Visits Alliance

natchitochesparishjournal.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlliance Compressors hosted members of Lakeview High School’s Future Farmers of America (FFA) for a plant tour on Oct. 6. Alliance is participating in Manufacturing Month which is orchestrated annually in October by North Louisiana Economic Partnership (NLEP.) The student group was greeted by Michelle Brundige, Human Resources Manager, and led on a plant tour by Craig Caskey, Continuous Improvement Manager, and Donald Lacombe, Training Specialist.

natchitochesparishjournal.com

Comments / 0

Related
Shelby Willard New London Ohio News

A visit to Dowds Elementary School

Shelby youths at Dowds Elementary School pose for photos during a recent recess. The students were taking part in a variety of outdoor activities on the school's playground area on Sept. 20. Students also enjoyed lunchtime at the school. The hot meal that day featured popcorn chicken, salad, a dinner roll and fresh oranges, all prepared by the school's food service staff. Other students brought their lunches to the Shelby school.
SHELBY, OH
WLUC

Kingsford High School alumni visits with students and staff

KINGSFORD, Mich. (WLUC) - Amanda Rosenburg, who graduated from Kingsford High School, is now the Team Lead Researcher with Google Classroom. She returned to upper Michigan today to talk to students and staff about the technology. “I sit and talk to them and we have an open dialogue on how...
KINGSFORD, MI
tribuneledgernews.com

Be Pro Be Proud Georgia visits Sequoyah High School

HICKORY FLAT — The Cherokee Office of Economic Development's Be Pro Be Proud mobile classroom is visiting Sequoyah High School and Dean Rusk Middle School to teach students about high-demand technical careers in Georgia. Wednesday, Brad Mann's AVTF (AV Technology and Film) class at Sequoyah visited the Be Pro Be...
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Louisiana State
Daily Reporter

Wisconsin Dells High School

The new Wisconsin Dells High School houses students in grades 9 to 12. Previously, students shared a school with grades 6 to 8, leading to overcrowding. The new high school alleviates that crowding while providing room for growth. It also allows for the inclusion of spaces specifically tailored to the needs of older students, as well as a suite of athletic fields for various sports.
WISCONSIN DELLS, WI
Winona Daily News

Herkymania resumes: Winona High football players visit elementary schools

On Wednesday morning, members of the Winona Senior High School football team visited Winona Area Public Schools elementary students as part of Herkymania, a Homecoming Week tradition started by coach John Cassellius in 2008. The event couldn’t happen last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic. But it returned this year...
WINONA, MN
natchitochesparishjournal.com

Lakeview announces Homecoming Court

Congratulations to Lakeview Jr. & Sr. High School’s 2021-2022 Homecoming Court. These young ladies exemplify leadership, grace, and exceptional work ethic. Freshman maids: Kelsey Cameron and Timberlyn Washington. Sophomore maids: Alonna Henderson and Ariel Joseph. Junior maids: Trinity Browder and Hailey Poydras. Senior maids: Zoie Britt, Nyla Carter, Meagan Corley,...
HIGH SCHOOL
The Daily News Online

School and llamas: Medina FFA educates visitors for weekend program

MEDINA — Medina Central School District Agricultural Education teacher Todd Eick and his FFA students recently participated in the Alpaca Farm Trail Days. The model farm at the High School became a destination stop Sept. 25 to 26, along with three other farms including Ladue Alpacas of Brockport, Mayfield’s Equestrian and Alpacas of Albion, and Stoney Meadow Alpacas of Holley.
MEDINA, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ffa#Alliance Compressors#Nlep#Continuous Improvement#Training Specialist
Daily Review & Sunday Review

Canton high school student selected for National FFA Chorus

CANTON — A Canton high school junior will take the stage and sing at the 2021 National FFA Convention & Expo in Indianapolis from Oct. 27-30. Canton FFA Chapter member Samantha Morgan, the daughter of Kevin and Theresa Morgan, auditioned for and was chosen to join the National FFA Chorus, which will sing various musical pieces during the national event.
CANTON, PA
News Channel Nebraska

Area high school students visit Southeast Community College Ag Programs

BEATRICE – Southeast Community College in Beatrice was holding their Agriculture Program Day Friday, drawing over 140 high school students from some 20 area schools. "The purpose of this day is to bring students to our campus to expose them to different career opportunities in the agriculture industry, expose them to our programs. We're showcasing all of our agriculture programs as well as our diesel ag and our John Deere Technology program from the Milford Campus."
BEATRICE, NE
MyArkLaMiss

Four Winnfield High School students make history with FFA program

WINN PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — For the first time in three decades, a group of Winnfield High School students are headed to the big stage. Four Winnfield High School students will be headed to the National Future Farmers of America (FFA) Convention later this month. The FFA is an organization that promotes agriculture and advocacy […]
WINNFIELD, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Education
ocj.com

Miami East-MVCTC FFA Chapter receives Visit from an Ohio FFA State Officer

Recently, Ohio FFA State Vice President At Large Laura Wuebker came to visit the members of the Miami East-MVCTC FFA Chapter. She spent the day in the two Agriculture, Food, and Natural Resources and two Plant and Animal Sciences classes sharing with them about how to thrive in the FFA organization by having a positive attitude towards challenges in life. Her message was about “Opportunities in FFA” and “Overcoming Stress.”
OHIO STATE
KATC News

Tools for Schools: Northwest High School

KATC and Jim Olivier's Family of Companies are at it again with Tools for Schools at Northwest High School. Teacher Samantha Lazard applied for Tools for Schools to gain some resources and replenish what has been used throughout the years by students. As a third year teacher, Lazard hoped to get some help with extra materials for her classes.
HIGH SCHOOL
Times Gazette

Hillsboro FFA visits Farm Science Review

The Hillsboro FFA Chapter recently took 100 members to the Farm Science Review in London, Ohio. The members had the opportunity to attend this wonderful event where they toured the Ohio State University venue and learned about all of the new agriculture technologies that have been developing over the past years.
OHIO STATE
News Enterprise

EIS students involved in FFA/JROTC from LaRue schools partnership

A partnership with Elizabethtown Independent Schools and LaRue County Schools has led to more opportunities for students from both districts. Derisa Hindle, workforce readiness coordinator, has been one of the leading staff members who has helped to find these opportunities for students. At EIS, 22 students make their way to...
ELIZABETHTOWN, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy