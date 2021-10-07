Lakeview High School FFA Visits Alliance
Alliance Compressors hosted members of Lakeview High School’s Future Farmers of America (FFA) for a plant tour on Oct. 6. Alliance is participating in Manufacturing Month which is orchestrated annually in October by North Louisiana Economic Partnership (NLEP.) The student group was greeted by Michelle Brundige, Human Resources Manager, and led on a plant tour by Craig Caskey, Continuous Improvement Manager, and Donald Lacombe, Training Specialist.natchitochesparishjournal.com
