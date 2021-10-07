Teaching Virgin Islanders to Dream at Workforce Development Summit

Thursday, Oct. 7 was another big day in Aransas County in the post-Hurricane Harvey era. Partners in the Aransas County Workforce Development Center (WDC), including Aransas County, The Aransas County Partnership Economic Development Corporation (EDC), Del Mar College (DMC), the U.S. Department of Commerce Economic Development Administration (EDA), U.S. Congressman Michael Cloud, and other government, business and education leaders announced the establishment of the WDC. After a brief ceremony at the grounds of the former Little Bay Primary campus, attendees took preliminary tours of the building that will house workforce training, continuing education, career and technical education and academic courses. Renovation of the building will be completed next year.

