Teaching Virgin Islanders to Dream at Workforce Development Summit
The Governor’s 2021 Workforce Development Summit aimed to meet people where they are and let Virgin Islanders know what resources, jobs and careers are available right here for job seekers and businesses. Held Wednesday in Caribbean Cinemas at Sunny Isle on St. Croix, there were several theater rooms filled with job seekers, business owners, key stakeholders, policymakers, career, and technical educators, personnel directors, and managers ready for a full day of workshops, resume builders, a job fair and more.stjohnsource.com
