A Turkish woman who stands at more than 7 foot tall has been officially named the tallest woman alive, Guinness World Records has announced.Rumeysa Gelgi, from Karabük Province, Turkey, said that she hoped her 7ft 0.7in (215.16cm) stature, which is the result of a condition called Weaver syndrome that causes accelerated growth, could help to inspire other people to accept themselves.“Every disadvantage can be turned into an advantage for yourself so accept yourself for who you are, be aware of your potential and do your best,” Ms Gelgi said.The 24-year-old also achieved a world record in 2014, when she was...

WORLD ・ 23 HOURS AGO