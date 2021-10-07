Aviation museum seeks volunteers

Aviation Museum of New Hampshire volunteer Wendell Berthelsen puts finishing touches on an exhibit in this file photo. The museum, located at 27 Navigator Road in Londonderry, seeks volunteers who want to get involved in the life of the museum and support the state’s rich flying history. Courtesy file photo

LONDONDERRY — The Aviation Museum of New Hampshire is looking for volunteers who love aviation and flying.

The museum, located at 27 Navigator Road, will host an open house for potential volunteers on Tuesday, Oct., 19, 7 to 8:30 p.m.

Those interested in learning more will hear all about how the museum carries out its mission to keep the state’s flying history alive.

The museum is based in a 1937 art deco-style passenger terminal near Manchester-Boston Regional Airport and is dedicated to preserving the state’s rich aviation past while also inspiring today’s students to become aerospace pioneers of tomorrow.

Volunteers greet guests, lead tours, staff the gift shop and also get involved in the museum’s historical archive by evaluating donations, cataloging items and helping with research.

For the museum’s education outreach piece, volunteers help inspire young people of all ages about the physics of flight and other aspects of aviation.

Administrative work includes helping with memberships, fundraising, communications and building maintenance. For volunteers who are tech-savvy, there are also opportunities with IT systems and helping to manage the Elite Flight simulator.

The museum’s student plane-build partnership with the Manchester School of Technology also needs support.

Anyone interested in learning more about being a volunteer and wanting to attend the open house can call 603-669-4877 and leave a message with your name. Face coverings will be required.

Emails should be directed to ldearborn@nhahs.org.