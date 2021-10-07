CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Londonderry, NH

Aviation museum seeks volunteers

By Julie Huss
The Derry News
The Derry News
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Lp3Lr_0cJvcrGs00
Aviation Museum of New Hampshire volunteer Wendell Berthelsen puts finishing touches on an exhibit in this file photo. The museum, located at 27 Navigator Road in Londonderry, seeks volunteers who want to get involved in the life of the museum and support the state’s rich flying history. Courtesy file photo

LONDONDERRY — The Aviation Museum of New Hampshire is looking for volunteers who love aviation and flying.

The museum, located at 27 Navigator Road, will host an open house for potential volunteers on Tuesday, Oct., 19, 7 to 8:30 p.m.

Those interested in learning more will hear all about how the museum carries out its mission to keep the state’s flying history alive.

The museum is based in a 1937 art deco-style passenger terminal near Manchester-Boston Regional Airport and is dedicated to preserving the state’s rich aviation past while also inspiring today’s students to become aerospace pioneers of tomorrow.

Volunteers greet guests, lead tours, staff the gift shop and also get involved in the museum’s historical archive by evaluating donations, cataloging items and helping with research.

For the museum’s education outreach piece, volunteers help inspire young people of all ages about the physics of flight and other aspects of aviation.

Administrative work includes helping with memberships, fundraising, communications and building maintenance. For volunteers who are tech-savvy, there are also opportunities with IT systems and helping to manage the Elite Flight simulator.

The museum’s student plane-build partnership with the Manchester School of Technology also needs support.

Anyone interested in learning more about being a volunteer and wanting to attend the open house can call 603-669-4877 and leave a message with your name. Face coverings will be required.

Emails should be directed to ldearborn@nhahs.org.

Comments / 0

Related
ABC News

FDA recommends restaurants, food manufacturers cut back on use of salt

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has released sweeping new guidance for the food industry to voluntarily reduce sodium in processed, packaged and prepared foods in an attempt to reduce Americans' consumption. "The FDA is issuing a final guidance, 'Voluntary Sodium Reduction Goals: Target Mean and Upper Bound Concentrations for...
FOOD SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Londonderry, NH
State
New Hampshire State
NBC News

Blue Origin sends William Shatner to edge of space

More than 50 years after he debuted as the beloved Capt. James T. Kirk in the original series of "Star Trek," William Shatner boldly flew to the edge of space. The 90-year-old actor launched Wednesday aboard a rocket and a capsule developed by Blue Origin, the private spaceflight company founded by Amazon founder Jeff Bezos. The historic joyride made Shatner the oldest person to reach space.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
ABC News

House votes to temporarily raise debt limit

The House voted Tuesday to temporarily raise the debt ceiling by $480 billion after the Senate approved the stopgap measure late last week, putting off the risk of default until early December. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi called the lower chamber back to Washington from a two-week recess to pass the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Flight
The Associated Press

Coroner: Gabby Petito strangled 3-4 weeks before body found

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — Cross-country traveler Gabby Petito was strangled, a Wyoming coroner announced Tuesday. Petito, 22, died three to four weeks before her body was found Sept. 19 near an undeveloped camping area along the border of Grand Teton National Park in remote northern Wyoming, Teton County Coroner Dr. Brent Blue said in a news conference.
CHEYENNE, WY
The Derry News

The Derry News

Derry, NH
210
Followers
49
Post
5K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Derry News

Comments / 0

Community Policy