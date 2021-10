The Lions lose 2-0 to Brown at their first Ivy League home game of the season. The Lions knew they were going into a difficult game on Saturday. Brown boasted a record of 6-3 and had outscored their opponents 23-12 through those nine games. Five of Brown’s six wins were won by a margin of two or more goals. Moreover, Brown has a goals-per-game average of 2.5 and posts an average of nearly 15 shots per game. Columbia was well aware of Brown’s offensive prowess and clearly had strategized how they were going to combat the aggressive playstyle: possession was going to be incredibly important. By keeping possession and allowing defenders time to pass the ball, Columbia would be able to strictly limit an offensive powerhouse such as Brown in what they can do, and cause them to tire themselves out chasing after the ball.

