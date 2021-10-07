‘Al’ and the Fall of Afghanistan, ‘Ghosts’ Scares Up Laughs, TCM Loves Lucy, HBO Max Explores ’15 Minutes of Shame’
Real-world events shatter the sitcom world of CBS’s The United States of Al as the title Afghan interpreter observes the fall of Afghanistan from a distance. On a lighter note, CBS’s Ghosts is a haunting comedy about silly spirits. Turner Classic Movies’ “Star of the Month” is Lucille Ball, also the subject of a new podcast. Monica Lewinsky is an executive producer of the HBO Max documentary 15 Minutes of Shame, about a subject with which she’s all too familiar: public shaming and cyber-harassment.www.tribuneledgernews.com
