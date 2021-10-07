CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Designers & Collections

Ryan Gosling lands new role as ambassador for Tag Heuer

By Celebretainment
tribuneledgernews.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRyan Gosling has been named a brand ambassador for Swiss watchmakers Tag Heuer. The Hollywood actor - who is known for his immaculate style and penchant for a suave suit - has landed a new role with the luxury timepiece company, and revealed his style has always been inspired by the aesthetic of watches.

www.tribuneledgernews.com

Comments / 0

Related
HollywoodLife

Ryan Gosling Talks About Quarantine With Kids Esmeralda, 7, & Amada, 5, In Rare New Interview

Ryan Gosling gave a rare interview to GQ magazine in which he talked about how he and wife Eva Mendes got through the pandemic with their two young daughters. Oh, to be a pandemic-era parent. Ryan Gosling is giving us all kinds of relatability vibes in a new interview with GQ magazine at a launch party for the famous actor’s new (and first) brand partnership with Tag Heuer. The October 7 interview gave a rare look into the Drive star’s parenting skills with longtime partner Eva Mendes as he talked about his two daughters, Esmerelda and Amada, and how they all managed to stay entertained through quarantine.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan Gosling
thedigitalfix.com

Ryan Gosling dancing in shiny trousers aged 12 video goes viral

It turns out Ryan Gosling had a well of dancing experience before his time boogieing in the musical movie La La Land. A video of a twelve-year-old Gosling dancing while wearing shiny purple pants has recently re-emerged and gone viral – proving that the star has been shimmying his way into the spotlight for decades.
THEATER & DANCE
Financial Times

What makes Ryan Gosling tick?

It is a truth universally acknowledged that a movie star in possession of a bankable reputation must be in want of an endorsement deal. And when it comes to reputations there are few more bankable than Ryan Gosling’s, who has just finished filming The Gray Man, reportedly the most expensive film ever made by Netflix.
CELEBRITIES
Vanity Fair

Ryan Gosling Finds Time To Get Personal

An elegant nighttime party for a luxury watchmaker is not the place you'd expect a star to get personal, especially one as reserved and private as Ryan Gosling, so it was surprising when he brought up his two children with Eva Mendes as he spoke to the audience gathered at the TAG Heuer event Thursday evening.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Design#Swiss#Casio#Wwd
InsideHook

TAG Heuer Enlists Ryan Gosling to Help Launch the Carerra Three Hands Collection

Nota bene: If you buy through the links in this article, InsideHook may earn a small share of the profits. The old saying “clothes make the man” needs an update. The expression had the idea right, but we like our new version better: The watch makes the man. It’s no secret that a confident guy and a well-made watch is a dangerously handsome combination — just look at Ryan Gosling. From Drive to La La Land to Crazy, Stupid Love, Gosling has proven time and time again that a nice timepiece goes a long way. This is probably why his newest role as global ambassador to TAG Heuer, Gosling’s first endorsement of kind, makes perfect sense. The Swiss watchmakers have been crafting beautiful timepieces for over 150 years, and their “don’t crack under pressure” motto seems to line up sublimely with Gosling’s high-octane performances and emotive acting style.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
The Hollywood Reporter

Ryan Gosling Channels ‘Drive’ in Tag Heuer’s New Watch Campaign

The luxury Swiss horology house has tapped the Oscar-nominated star for his first-ever brand partnership. Ryan Gosling has a new breakout role: the latest global ambassador for Tag Heuer, marking his first brand partnership. In the Swiss watch brand’s launch campaign for its new Carrera Three Hands timepiece collection, the star channels the stuntman he played in Drive, a character that transformed him from heartthrob to A-list leading man.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Designers & Collections
NewsBreak
Celebrities
KXLY

Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes’ kids found quarantine tough

Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes’ kids found quarantine “tough”. The ‘Notebook’ actor has Esmeralda, seven, and Amada, five, with his 47-year-old actress wife, and Ryan admitted it was hard on them being separated from other kids their own age. Asked what the pandemic has been like for the family in...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
flickprime.com

Ryan Gosling opens up about how he and Eva Mendes spent quarantine period with kids

Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes not often open up about their relationship however have at all times been a much-loved couple for his or her followers. In a current interview with QC, Gosling opened up about how he and Eva went via life in quarantine and the way they managed parenting throughout that point interval. The couple shares two kids, Esmeralda and Amada. Read on to know how the couple stored their little ones entertained throughout the lockdown.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Cosmopolitan

Ryan Gosling gives rare insight into family life with Eva Mendes

Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes are a notoriously private couple, so fan are relishing the insight he just gave into their family life. After meeting on the set of The Place Beyond the Pines in 2011, the pair welcomed their first daughter, Esmeralda Amada Gosling, in 2014, and their second, Amada Lee Gosling, in 2016.
CELEBRITIES
Eastern Arizona Courier

Amber Valletta lands new role at Karl Lagerfeld

Amber Valletta has been made a sustainability ambassador at Karl Lagerfeld. The 47-year-old supermodel-and-actress recently launched an eco-friendly accessories collection with the French fashion house, and she has now taken on a new role, which will see Amber work closely with design director Hun Kim on achieving their eco goals for the brand.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Popculture

'True Blood' Star Ryan Kwanten Lands New TV Role

Ryan Kwanten, who starred as John Stackhouse in the Showtime vampire drama True Blood, has landed a major new television role. The Australian actor will star in Kindred, a pilot in development at FX based on Octavia Butler's 1979 science fiction novel. Micah Stock, Gayle Rankin, Austin Smith, Antoinette Crowe-Legacy and David Alexander Kaplan will also star in the new pilot, Variety reported earlier this week.
TV & VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy