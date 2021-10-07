New free and paid content arrives for Tales of Arise
Tales of Arise is a very impressive addition to the ‘Tales of…’ franchise. In fact, when it released just a few weeks back we spoke of how it delivered a deep narrative, some action-packed combat and a ton of variety in the enemies. We also found it to be just about a decent challenge, but if you were one of the few who disagreed then Bandai Namco have got your back with the launch of 2 new content packs for the game – a free one which lets you amend the difficulty like never before, and a paid option that works in a bit of a Sword Art Online crossover.www.thexboxhub.com
