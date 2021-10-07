CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Religion

Encouragement for Beginners

By Close Close Marshall Segal Twitter
Desiring God
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA scarcity of encouragement can become a crisis for any soul. Can you remember a time you really needed encouragement but didn’t receive it?. Encouragement often runs dry in our churches because we fail to prioritize and practice it, but some of us fail to encourage one another because we don’t really know what encouragement is. We assume encouragement is merely some word of comfort or affirmation — something to make us feel better about ourselves — when what our souls really need to hear is something that deepens our hope and confidence in God.

www.desiringgod.org

Comments / 1

Related
Desiring God

The Lord Gave and Took Away

My fourth miscarriage flattened me. I couldn’t believe it. I’d buried an infant son a few years earlier and was unprepared for yet another loss. I’d finally started to feel like myself again after Paul’s death, but the miscarriage left me bewildered and unsure of what I could trust. Months...
RELIGION
Desiring God

Has God Abandoned Me?

How do we respond when God feels distant from us? Several versions of that question have come in recently from listeners on the topic of “spiritual desertion.” I can boil them down to three categories. First, spiritual desertion is an experience of God hiding his face from the believer. But...
RELIGION
Desiring God

Feed His Sheep

“Gifted communicator” — it’s a popular way of saying “good public speaker.”. Of course, if we’re going to sit and listen for half an hour (or more!), we all appreciate that the speaker is “gifted” — with an engaging presence, interesting turns of phrase, animated face, pleasant voice, natural gestures, and appropriate demeanor. We want a speaker who hooks us with a captivating story, presents his material in a clear and orderly fashion, creates and relieves suspense, touches our emotions, and ends with a satisfying conclusion, leaving us inspired and renewed.
RELIGION
thepostathens.com

7 yoga tips for beginners

Yoga is one of the best ways to reset your mind and body. This ancient practice gives one the chance to disconnect from the world and focus on his/her physical, mental and emotional needs. It is also a much healthier way to unwind, instead of pouring yourself a glass of wine or turning on the TV. With midterms and the overall stress you might be experiencing, take this as a sign to try out a new relaxation technique.
WORKOUTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesus Christ
Desiring God

Every Other Way Leads to Death

A man sat along the road where one path broke into ten. A deep fog rested upon the land so no traveler could perceive each path’s end. The man’s King, before going off to his kingdom, told the man the end of each. One path led to a den of lions. One to a cliff with jagged rocks at the bottom. One through a forest with bloodthirsty beasts. Another to a swamp with inescapable quicksand. Still another to a tribe of cannibals. And the unsavory reports continued in this fashion. Only one led to the King’s kingdom. His charge was simple: warn others away from destruction and toward the path of life.
RELIGION
bethesdamagazine.com

Watercolor for Beginners

Discover the joy and creative possibilities of watercolor! Relax and learn about color relationships, texture, transparency and opacity. In this low-pressure class, we will explore abstract painting, as well as painting from the still life or objects from nature. All materials included. No experience necessary.
VISUAL ART
Desiring God

The Rugged Joy of Sarah Edwards (1710–1758)

“The Spirit of God began extraordinarily to set in. Revival grew, and souls did as it were come by floods to Christ” (Works, 1:348). That is how Jonathan Edwards (1703–1758) described the remarkable progress of the gospel in Northampton in 1734, one local manifestation of what would come to be known as the First Great Awakening.
RELIGION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Armor Of God#God The Father#Spirit Of God#Translation#Word Of God#Christian#Thessalonians
duboiscountyherald.com

Coping with the turning point of her cancer battle

Hospice has befallen the household. This, just in time for the fifth anniversary of Mom being told she might have five years to live. The stage four colon cancer has progressed to nearly every organ, most recently robbing her right eye’s vision while en route to her brain. A walnut-sized, cancerous lump protrudes from her groin.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
bookriot.com

The Best Books for Beginner Witches

As someone who belongs to a culture wrought with superstitions, witches and witchcraft has always been something to fear. In our region of South Asia — consisting of Pakistan, India, and Bangladesh — it is a common belief that if you see a woman wandering in the dark, check her feet, and if the feet are in the direction opposite to that of her body, you run.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
TVShowsAce

Jill And Derick Dillard Share Heartbreaking Family Update

Former Counting On stars Jill and Derick Dillard are going through a difficult time right now. The couple opened up about a heartbreaking family event, sharing all of the details. In response to the sad news, Duggar family fans are sending prayers and encouraging words. So, what’s going on with Jill and Derick’s family right now?
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
arcamax.com

Ask Amy: Unreliable parent leaves guilty legacy

Dear Amy: I grew up with a mom who I could never trust to reliably "show up.”. She was an alcoholic until I was 7, and I was sent back and forth between my father and her while she went through relationships with several men. She had a sober period...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
The Independent

Dear Fiona: My mother is constantly at our house – and it’s making things very unpleasant

The problem…“My mother moved to live nearby when my stepfather died. I thought this would make things easier for us all – we could keep an eye on her, and she could visit occasionally for a meal and see the grandchildren. Instead, she has virtually moved in.“She turns up quite early in the morning and then stays all day until my husband gets home from work. I’m trying to work from home but it’s sometimes impossible to get anything done – she just doesn’t seem to recognise I have a job to do. Sometimes she’ll leave when he gets in,...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
washingtoninformer.com

Learning Life Lessons in ‘Teenage Dick’

Washington, D.C.’s regional theater season this year is highlighted by Woolly Mammoth’s production of “Teenage Dick,” based on Shakespeare’s “Richard III.”. Before the play began, Maria Manuela Goyanes, Woolly Mammoth’s artistic director, appeared on stage enthusiastically welcoming the audience to this first production in the theater’s 2021-2022 season. “This is...
WASHINGTON, DC
pixelkin.org

Humankind: Tips and strategies for beginners

Humankind is one of the best 4x strategy games to come out in years, but it’s still a daunting genre. Even if you’re a veteran of Civilization, Humankind adds some interesting wrinkles into the formula. We’ve compiled some tips and strategies to help get you started on the path to fame and fortune.
VIDEO GAMES
Upworthy

The upside to living with mental illness

When it comes to living with mental illness, the notion of gratitude may seem obscure. After all, depression hasn't always made me a good person, or parent. It has affected my friendships and relationships, making me a shitty daughter, mother and wife. It has negatively impacted my work. I've quit (and lost) jobs due to my poor mental health. And I withdraw from everyone — and thing — when I'm in the midst of a depressive episode. I turn off the lights and hide beneath the covers, shutting the door on those I care about and love. In short, depression sucks. Living with a long-term mental illness sucks. But it's not all bad. In spite of the hurt, loneliness, isolation, shame and pain, there are many upsides to living with mental illness, and I am thankful for depression — and my diagnosis. I am thankful for my mental health condition.
MENTAL HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy