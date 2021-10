“Into the Dark” may be over, but Jason Blum and his Blumhouse company aren’t done delivering original horror films to streaming subscribers who are looking for something new this spooky season. Following the quartet of releases from last October under the “Welcome To the Blumhouse” banner that included “The Lie” and “Nocturne,” two films that gathered a reasonably strong social response primarily due to their young casts and memorable twists, Amazon Prime Video offers a second slate of original movies for fans with two dropping on October 1 and another double feature landing on October 8. (Come back next week for reviews of those.) As usual, Blumhouse’s low-budget/high-concept production system leads to a very hit-and-miss track record, and the bad news is that both of the first two offerings in the 2021 edition of “Welcome to the Blumhouse” fall on the miss side of that ledger, although one more drastically than the other.

MOVIES ・ 13 DAYS AGO