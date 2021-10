JACKSON — Ladle of Love, LLC, a ministry of Good Shephard Wesleyan Church, will be hosting a Community Thanksgiving Meal on Nov. 20 beginning at 11 a.m. If you wish to take part in the sit-down version of this meal, you must register at https://volunteersignup.org/QYBYD or use the QR code or call 740-688-1900 and leave your name, phone number and number of seats required for which time slot.