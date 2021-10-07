As arrests mount in voting rights protests, Black leaders in Baltimore hear echoes of 1960s struggles

BALTIMORE — The pride was evident in Kim Randall’s voice as she described the police officer handing her a citation. “My grandmother should be proud of me,” said Randall, 52, a Baltimore hotel worker who donned a bright-red, “Voting Rights Now!” T-shirt in August and — along with a few hundred others — crowded onto Washington’s Constitution Avenue to urge Senate passage of legislation combating state-level voting restrictions they believe target Black voters.