The Next 10 Years To Witness Next Generation Iv Infusion Pumps Market Scaling Up The Growth Ladder (US$ 3.2 Billion)

bostonnews.net
 7 days ago

The Next Generation Iv Infusion Pumps Market is destined to reach US$ 3.2 Billion at a CAGR of 5.4% between 2025. The healthcare vertical is moving the gadget-way. The current scenario is such that one need not make appointments for weeks/months for being treated. The real-time diagnosis and course of treatment could be possible. This simultaneous monitoring and treatment are bound to take the healthcare industry by storm in the next 10 years.

IN THIS ARTICLE
