Resilient Local Food Systems Solutions for Building Back Better: Lessons from the Global South

The term agroecology has been used in scientific literature since the 1920s, but, interestingly, there is no internationally agreed upon definition for the term. I learned about it while taking a bachelor’s degree course in agriculture. It’s a concept of applying knowledge of ecology to agricultural production systems. Many people equate it with organic farming or regenerative agriculture, which often excludes the use of biotechnology from the list of effective innovations to achieve agricultural goals. Whether you think of biotechnology as genetic engineering, genome editing, or other techniques (some of which are not at all related to genetic manipulations), or just by the most popular term “GMO,” biotechnology fulfills all the 10 elements of agroecology, as proposed by the UN Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), and together they create a powerful toolkit that benefit everyone in society. The FAO’s 10 elements are diversity, co-creation and sharing of knowledge, synergies, efficiency, recycling, resilience, human and social values, culture and food traditions, responsible governance, and circular and solidarity economy.

