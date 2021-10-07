CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Africa

Resilient Local Food Systems Solutions for Building Back Better: Lessons from the Global South

UN News Centre
 7 days ago

Following the UN Food Systems Summit and leading up to the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP26), Southern Voice, the United Nations Foundation (UNF), and the United Nations World Food Programme (WFP), in collaboration with Permanent Mission of South Africa, will host a discussion on the value of resilient local food systems in building back better from the COVID-19 pandemic and in the face of climate shocks. The event will focus on how local solutions can help address challenges around access to food, sustainable food production, and consumption in communities confronting growing famine risk and food insecurity. It will also look at the connection between food systems and building resilient livelihoods while combating climate change, biodiversity loss, and land depletion.

