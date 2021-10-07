7th Meeting, 72nd Session of UNHCR Executive Committee

--- Overcoming global challenges towards recovering better: -- Moderator: Ms. Srruthi Lekha Raaja Elango, Co-Director, Polity Link and Representative to the UN, Women's Federation for World Peace International -- Ms. Attiya Waris, UN Independent Expert on foreign debt and human rights - Foreign debt as an obstacle to recovering better -- Mr. Joshua Phoho Setipa, Managing Director for The Technology Bank for Least Developed Countries - Transfer of technologies and building capacities in the most vulnerable countries -- Ms. Susanna Moorehead, Chair of OECD Development Assistance Committee - Good practices in stepping up Official Development Assistance -- Mr. Adel Abdellatif, Director a.i., United Nations Office for South-South Cooperation - South-South cooperation in fighting COVID-19 --- Interactive dialogue --- --- Lessons learned from the fight against COVID-19: Sustainable and resilient recovery, preparedness and prevention of future pandemics [Round-table] : -- Moderator: Ms. Nada Al-Nashif, Deputy High Commissioner for Human Rights -- Ms. Tlaleng Mofokeng, Special Rapporteur on the right of everyone to the enjoyment of the highest attainable standard of physical and mental health -- Mr. Achal Prabhala, Coordinator, Access IBSA project -- Mr. Rudelmar Bueno de Faria, General Secretary, ACT Alliance, civil society representative to the COVAX Facility Advance Market Commitment Engagement Group -- Ms. Azza Karam, Secretary General of Religions for Peace --- Closing remarks --- -- H.E. Mr. Abdul-Karim Hashim Mostafa, Chairperson-Rapporteur of the Social Forum.

UNITED NATIONS ・ 2 DAYS AGO