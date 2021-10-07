CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

7th Meeting, 72nd Session of UNHCR Executive Committee

UN News Centre
 7 days ago

4. Consideration of reports on the work of the Standing Committee: (continued) (b) Programme budgets, management, financial control and administrative oversight 5. Consideration of reports relating to programme and administrative oversight and evaluation.

media.un.org

Comments / 0

Related
kentuckytoday.com

Independent review of SBC Executive Committee underway

NASHVILLE (BP) – The independent third-party review of the SBC Executive Committee is underway, according to Bruce Frank, chair of the SBC Sexual Abuse Task Force. Frank said the contract among the task force, Guidepost Solutions and Rolland Slade, on behalf of the EC, has been signed. “There are some...
POLITICS
UN News Centre

4th Meeting, Social Forum 2021

--- Overcoming global challenges towards recovering better: -- Moderator: Ms. Srruthi Lekha Raaja Elango, Co-Director, Polity Link and Representative to the UN, Women's Federation for World Peace International -- Ms. Attiya Waris, UN Independent Expert on foreign debt and human rights - Foreign debt as an obstacle to recovering better -- Mr. Joshua Phoho Setipa, Managing Director for The Technology Bank for Least Developed Countries - Transfer of technologies and building capacities in the most vulnerable countries -- Ms. Susanna Moorehead, Chair of OECD Development Assistance Committee - Good practices in stepping up Official Development Assistance -- Mr. Adel Abdellatif, Director a.i., United Nations Office for South-South Cooperation - South-South cooperation in fighting COVID-19 --- Interactive dialogue --- --- Lessons learned from the fight against COVID-19: Sustainable and resilient recovery, preparedness and prevention of future pandemics [Round-table] : -- Moderator: Ms. Nada Al-Nashif, Deputy High Commissioner for Human Rights -- Ms. Tlaleng Mofokeng, Special Rapporteur on the right of everyone to the enjoyment of the highest attainable standard of physical and mental health -- Mr. Achal Prabhala, Coordinator, Access IBSA project -- Mr. Rudelmar Bueno de Faria, General Secretary, ACT Alliance, civil society representative to the COVAX Facility Advance Market Commitment Engagement Group -- Ms. Azza Karam, Secretary General of Religions for Peace --- Closing remarks --- -- H.E. Mr. Abdul-Karim Hashim Mostafa, Chairperson-Rapporteur of the Social Forum.
UNITED NATIONS
martechseries.com

LumApps Strengthens International Presence with Additions to Executive Committee

Digital transformation veterans join to support the company’s rapid international growth. LumApps, the leading employee experience platform, announces the appointment of three new directors to its executive committee. Chris McLaughlin, Melinda Cormier and Noam Ktalav will be essential in developing a strategic operating model to facilitate global scalability, strengthen LumApps’ position as a world-class leader in the employee experience market, build strategic partnerships and improve customer demand and retention in its different geographies.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Unhcr#7th Meeting#Unhcr Executive Committee#The Standing Committee
KSLTV

SLC Committee members to meet with IOC

SALT LAKE CITY — The Salt Lake City-Utah Committee for the Olympic Games continues to prepare a bid to host the Winter Games in 2030 or 2034. Committee members met Tuesday and said they’re guardedly optimistic about that process. Key committee members planned a face-to-face meeting with the International Olympic...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
UN News Centre

Address to First Committee

Your Excellency, Omar Hilale, Permanent Representative of Morocco to the United Nations and Chair of the First Committee,. I begin by congratulating you, Mr. Chair, and the members of the bureau, on your election. I look forward to working with you all during the months ahead. I apologize for not...
WORLD
UN News Centre

"Peacebuilding and sustaining peace: Diversity, statebuilding and the search for peace" - Security Council, 8877th meeting

The instrumentalization of diverse identities can weaken institutions, undermine State legitimacy, increase fragility to conflict and, ultimately, threaten peace and security. The high-level open debate of the security Council, at Heads of State and Government level, will be chaired by Uhuru Kenyatta, the President of Kenya. UN Secretary-General António Guterres will brief.
WORLD
Woodlands Online& LLC

The Woodlands Residential Design Review Committees and Development Standards Committees meetings

THE WOODLANDS, TX -- The Woodlands Residential Design Review Committees and Development Standards Committee will hold their scheduled meetings for the month of October 2021. In the event of a cancellation or a meeting being rescheduled, please refer to the Township calendar or to the respective meeting agenda for more detailed information.
THE WOODLANDS, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
UN News Centre

Cooperation, Multilateralism Must Replace Tensions, Division, Disarmament Chief Tells First Committee, Stressing Choice between ‘Breakdown or Breakthrough’

The world is at a point where cooperation and multilateralism must replace tensions and division, the High Representative for Disarmament Affairs said today, as the First Committee (Disarmament and International Security) convened the first of three virtual dialogues to be held during its seventy-sixth session. Izumi Nakamitsu, High Representative for...
COMBAT SPORTS
theithacan.org

Presidential search committee announces executive search firm

The Ithaca College Presidential Search Committee has announced that it has picked an executive search firm to use in the search for the 10th president of the college and will be holding a number of open forums to gain the campus community’s views about what to look for in the next leader of the college.
ITHACA, NY
lancasterctc.edu

Wellness Committee Open Public Meeting

Members of the public are invited to attend the next session of the Lancaster County Career & Technology Center’s Wellness Committee on Monday, October 11 at 2 pm via Zoom. The public is invited to attend and participate. The CTC’s current Wellness Policy will be discussed and participants will determine if the policy should be updated or modified. If you are interested in attending, please join at the link below.
WILLOW STREET, PA
UN News Centre

Daily Press Briefing by the Spokesperson of the Secretary-General and the Spokesperson for the President of the General Assembly. Guests: Elizabeth Maruma Mrema and David Ainsworth on the forthcoming UN Biological Diversity Conference

Guests: Ms. Elizabeth Maruma Mrema, Executive Secretary of the Convention on Biological Diversity and Mr. David Ainsworth, Head of Communications, Secretariat of the Convention on Biological Diversity. They will speak about the forthcoming UN Biological Diversity Conference.
POLITICS
UN News Centre

Resident Coordinator's remarks at the GCNT Annual Forum 2021

It’s a pleasure to address you all here today. Let me first thank His Excellency Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha for his leadership, His Excellency Minister Varawut Silpa-archa for his participation, and Khun Supachai, Chairperson of GCNT for his insightful remarks. These discussions fit within the context of the Prime Minister’s...
WORLD
UN News Centre

Under-Secretary-General Rosemary DiCarlo's remarks at the Peacebuilding Commission’s Meeting on ‘Enhancing the leading role of women in peacebuilding and sustaining peace efforts’

It is a pleasure for me to address this special meeting of the Peacebuilding Commission. I am pleased to welcome Ms. Sima Bahous, newly appointed Executive Director of UN Women, and I am looking forward to working together in advancing the Women, Peace and Security Agenda. We last gathered a...
EDUCATION
UN News Centre

Statement attributable to the Spokesperson for the Secretary-General - on Libya

The Secretary-General welcomes the agreement reached in Geneva, on 8 October, by the 5+5 Libyan Joint Military Commission (JMC) on a comprehensive Action Plan for the gradual, balanced, and sequenced process of the withdrawal of mercenaries, foreign fighters and foreign forces from Libyan territory. The Action Plan is a cornerstone in the implementation of the October 2020 ceasefire agreement.
WORLD
UN News Centre

UN Biodiversity Conference - Part One

This first part of COP15 will include the opening of the Meetings and will address agenda items that have been identified as essential for the continuation of the operations of the Convention and the Protocols by the Bureau. This will include meetings about administrative matters and technical issues related to CBD programmes. There will also be a high-level segment on 12 and 13 October 2021.
WORLD
UN News Centre

Access to a healthy environment, declared a human right by UN rights council

In resolution 48/13, the Council called on States around the world to work together, and with other partners, to implement this newly recognised right. The text, proposed by Costa Rica, the Maldives, Morocco, Slovenia and Switzerland, was passed with 43 votes in favour and 4 abstentions - from Russia, India, China and Japan.
ADVOCACY
TravelPulse

Sandals' Adam Stewart Joins WTTC Executive Committee

WHY IT RATES: Industry leaders are invited to join the Executive Committee as catalysts for fundamental change and awareness. --Janeen Christoff, TravelPulse Senior Writer. Sandals Resorts’ Executive Chairman, Adam Stewart, has been formally invited to join the Executive Committee of the World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC). The induction represents the actionable change and strides forward made by Stewart throughout his time in the industry.
ECONOMY
UN News Centre

Schools in BiH act to establish safe school environments for a more effective response to emergencies

Over 3,000 children in 10 schools will be trained on what to do in an emergency and to develop resilience to disasters through this Programme. Ten schools in Bosnia and Herzegovina will establish safe school environment for the purpose of providing more efficient prevention and preparedness in emergencies, which is the result of activities implemented within the Joint Programme of the Swiss Government and the United Nations in Bosnia and Herzegovina, “Disaster Risk Reduction for Sustainable Development in BiH”.
EDUCATION

Comments / 0

Community Policy