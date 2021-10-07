CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aspen Ladd Replaces Holm In Oct. 16 Main Event Against Norma Dumont

By Clyde Aidoo
mmanews.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAspen Ladd will be replacing Holly Holm in the UFC Vegas 40 headliner on October 16 against Norma Dumont. It was reported late Wednesday night that Holly Holm will be unable to make her October 16 main event against Norma Dumont due to a knee injury. At the time of the initial report, there was no word on if Dumont would remain on the card. Now, courtesy of additional details provided by ESPN, it has been revealed that Aspen Ladd will serve as Holm’s replacement for the bout.

www.mmanews.com

