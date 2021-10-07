Aspen Ladd Replaces Holm In Oct. 16 Main Event Against Norma Dumont

UFC women’s bantamweight contender Aspen Ladd explained what led to missing weight and her fight ultimately being scratched at UFC Vegas 38. Ladd stepped onto the scales at the weigh-ins on Friday with a full set of clothes on and she was 141.5lbs. It seemed obvious that she was not going to make weight, but the Nevada Athletic Commission still wanted to see if Ladd could make the 136lbs non-title bantamweight limit. After Ladd took her clothes off and stood for several minutes on the scale while her weight was recorded, the commission was finally to get a final weight of 137lbs. Ladd was seen trembling on the scale, but ultimately she was allowed to fight even despite the fact she looked extremely ill on the scales.

UFC ・ 12 DAYS AGO