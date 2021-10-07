CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Entertainment

Today's events for Thursday, Oct. 7

By Liz Snyder
Kenosha News.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile a lot of spooky happenings go on in October, it’s also Pizza Month. Or, as we call it, EVERY month!. Get into the spirit of Halloween with “The Thousand Year Old Vampire” journaling experience, 6 to 8 p.m. this evening (Oct. 7) at the Northside Library, 1500 27th Ave. Adults are invited to “welcome the spooky season by losing your mortality and beginning your thousand year path toward inevitable destruction in the solo role-playing experience ‘The Thousand Year Old Vampire.’” Participants will follow the same prompts together but respond separately in their own vampire journals. “If you love role-playing, writing prompts or have an inexplicable vampire obsession — join us!” Admission is free. Registration is required and limited for this adults-only event. Costumes are welcome. Participants will receive their own copy of “The Thousand Year Old Vampire.” Note: Is the registration full? Sign up for the wait list. If there is enough interest, another session may be scheduled. Sign up at www.mykpl.info/events.

www.kenoshanews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Vulture

Chicken & Biscuits Serves Up Sustenance at a Church Funeral

Criticism is subjective. One person’s passion is another’s poison; opinions are countless as grains of sand. But I feel confident in saying that anyone who sees Chicken & Biscuits at Circle in the Square will have exactly the same response. You will leave wanting to eat chicken. You will leave needing to eat biscuits.
RELIGION
Clinton Herald

Today's events

— Felicia Finley stars at Patsy Cline in the Timber Lake Playhouse production of A Closer Walk with Patsy Cline, at 7:30 p.m. at the playhouse in Mt. Carroll. For Tickets, call the box office at 815-244-2035 or go online at www.timberlakeplayhouse.org. — Pizza Hut will donate 20% of sales...
CLINTON, IA
Kenosha News.com

Today's events for Friday, Oct. 1

Smile, it’s October. Also, it’s World Smile Day, so show off those pearly whites. Here’s another reason to smile: It’s also International Coffee Day. Enjoy your coffee black, or choose from “fancy” coffee options such as lattes, americanos, cappuccinos and much more. Our favorite way to consume coffee is as ice cream!
KENOSHA, WI
Clinton Herald

Today's events

— The annual trivia night fundraiser for Clinton Humane Society begins at 7 p.m. at Clinton Moose Lodge, 1936 Lincoln Way. Registration will take place from 6-6:45 p.m. Call Jen Gerdes at 563-249-5696 to reserve a table. Teams of 8 cost $10 per person. Participants should bring snacks and treats for their tables. A full bar will be available.
CLINTON, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy