Today's events for Thursday, Oct. 7

Get into the spirit of Halloween with "The Thousand Year Old Vampire" journaling experience, 6 to 8 p.m. this evening (Oct. 7) at the Northside Library, 1500 27th Ave. Adults are invited to "welcome the spooky season by losing your mortality and beginning your thousand year path toward inevitable destruction in the solo role-playing experience 'The Thousand Year Old Vampire.'" Participants will follow the same prompts together but respond separately in their own vampire journals. "If you love role-playing, writing prompts or have an inexplicable vampire obsession — join us!" Admission is free. Registration is required and limited for this adults-only event. Costumes are welcome. Participants will receive their own copy of "The Thousand Year Old Vampire." Note: Is the registration full? Sign up for the wait list. If there is enough interest, another session may be scheduled. Sign up at www.mykpl.info/events.